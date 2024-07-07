Jennifer Lopez flaunts charm bracelet with Ben Affleck’s initials after family asked her ‘to file divorce’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance in the spotlight, but it seems not everyone is on board. Ever since the couple’s split rumors made it to the tabloids, with the A-listers living separately amid marriage troubles, reports have surfaced that Lopez's family has reservations about their relationship. However, J.Lo appeared unfazed by the rumours. She was recently spotted sporting a charm bracelet that seemingly spells out Ben Affleck's initials, sparking speculation that ‘the marriage is not over.’ Jennifer Lopez attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented Monday, June 24, 2024 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez wears a bracelet with Ben Affleck’s initials

The Atlas star celebrated her 4th of July in New York with her kids, Emme and Max, and her manager, Benny Medina. Known for her impeccable style, JLO stepped out in an all-white ensemble, making heads turn. While shopping in Bridgehampton with her friends, she wore a charm bracelet adorned with Ben Affleck's initial (B), as the couple continued to spend time apart.

The Jenny From the Block singer stepped out in a chic white V-necked linen shirt, topped off with a tan wide-brimmed hat to add a summery touch and a matching white pant. She completed her look with a thin silver neckpiece and a chunky gold bracelet. Hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a handbag rounded out her ensemble. This comes after both she and Ben Affleck have been seen with and without their wedding rings in recent months, fueling rumours about their on-again, off-again romance.

JLO’s family asks her to leave ‘Ben behind’

A previous report by Page Six mentioned that despite multiple sources claiming the marriage has reached a breaking point, Affleck remains "very protective of Jennifer." Meanwhile, the pop star herself has consistently flashed off her diamond ring to the camera, only briefly removing it during a beauty campaign video on his Instagram.

However, amid growing distance, with the Accountant star in Los Angeles with his three kids and the Hustlers star in New York, a source told Daily Mail that Lopez’s family is not exactly thrilled with the idea of the singer putting in an effort for a man who gave up without working on the marriage. “Jennifer's mom told her, 'Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'" the insider told the UK-based outlet on July 4th.

“He was not the person she built him up to be. It has taken too much of a toll on her, causing her to lose sight of who she is and what she stands for,” they continued. The family including Lopez’s sisters think that she is so engrossed in the situation that "she isn't seeing it for what it truly is now." “They want her to file for divorce first and prioritise her life, including her kids and career.”