Jennifer Lopez's mother advises to 'file for divorce' after years believing Ben was her ‘knight in shining armour’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled love story, once a tabloid dream, appears to be on the rocks. It's been a month without any public appearances forget about their PDA-filled outings. The Hollywood A-listers are now living separately, having put their shared mansion on the market, and reportedly seeking time alone, even spending holidays apart. Reports now claim that JLo's mama Guadalupe Rodríguez, isn't holding back. She allegedly urged her daughter to take a big step, which includes leaving Ben behind. Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck during the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez's mother wants her to ‘leave Ben behind’

“Jennifer's mom told her, 'Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'" a source told the Daily Mail. Stressing that her mother believes the singer wasted years thinking of Ben as her 'knight in shining armour,' the source continued, “He was not the person she built him up to be. It has taken too much of a toll on her, causing her to lose sight of who she is and what she stands for.”

‘Jennifer feels like Ben does not deserve her’

The source further claimed that not only her mother but the pop star herself has now come to terms with the idea that Ben doesn’t deserve her, and her sisters agree. The family believes that the All I Have singer has become so caught up in things that "she isn't seeing it for what it is now." They want her to file for divorce first and focus on her life—her kids and career.

Lopez’s family reportedly wants her to focus on her kids, Max and Emme, and to "cut her losses." They want her to prioritise herself over a man who decided to "throw in the towel" instead of putting in effort to save the marriage.

"It's upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally–but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things,” the insider continued.

Ben and Jen are seemingly shooting down the claims of split rumours

Despite living apart, Ben and Jen appear to be keen on giving the impression they're still a couple by proudly displaying their wedding rings. Sources close to the couple, as reported by Page Six, indicate they are well aware of how their split has affected fans who closely monitor their every move. A few sources earlier suggested, “they are still together and working on their marriage.”

Over the 4th of July holiday, Ben spent time with his kids in Los Angeles, where his smile was a welcome sight for fans who have missed seeing him happy. Meanwhile, Jennifer enjoyed the holiday with her children in the Hamptons.