‘I am my own knight in shining armour’: Sushmita Sen’s inspiring note is all the positivity we need this weekend

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:46 IST

As Bollywood diva, a single parent and a woman, actor Sushmita Sen has left no stone unturned to motivate her gender or struggling parents and this weekend was no different. Lighting up our drooping energies this Saturday with her positive vibes, inspirational message and hot picture, the Aarya star gave us the right motivational boost to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a sultry picture from one of her photoshoots, featuring her in a frilly white ensemble. Accessorising her look with a statement silver bracelet and a heavy silver neckpiece, Sushmita left her beautiful tresses open to sweep across her face.

Striking a candid pose for the camera, the former Miss Universe wrote in the caption about being independent despite the human vulnerabilities. Her inspiring note read, ““I AM a woman, fragile, sensitive & often vulnerable...I thrive in love!! But make no mistake...I don’t need rescuing, for I AM my own Knight in shining armour!!” ❤️😉💋 #sharing #selfbelief #selfrespect #sisterhood 👊I love you guys!!! (sic).”

From winning the Femina Miss India title in 1994 as an 18 year old becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in the same year, to have a plethora of successful movies to her credit while being a single parent to two munchkins, Sushmita have proved that there is no glass ceiling that is hard for her to break. The diva is often seen sharing a piece of her mind and encourages fans to arm themselves with knowledge, carve their niche instead of choosing to drift along and work hard without demands.

