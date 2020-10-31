e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / ‘I am my own knight in shining armour’: Sushmita Sen’s inspiring note is all the positivity we need this weekend

‘I am my own knight in shining armour’: Sushmita Sen’s inspiring note is all the positivity we need this weekend

Aarya star Sushmita Sen lit up our drooping energies this Saturday with her positive vibes, inspirational message and hot picture

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:46 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sushmita Sen’s inspiring note is all the positivity we need this weekend
Sushmita Sen’s inspiring note is all the positivity we need this weekend(Twitter/sushmitasen47)
         

As Bollywood diva, a single parent and a woman, actor Sushmita Sen has left no stone unturned to motivate her gender or struggling parents and this weekend was no different. Lighting up our drooping energies this Saturday with her positive vibes, inspirational message and hot picture, the Aarya star gave us the right motivational boost to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a sultry picture from one of her photoshoots, featuring her in a frilly white ensemble. Accessorising her look with a statement silver bracelet and a heavy silver neckpiece, Sushmita left her beautiful tresses open to sweep across her face.

Striking a candid pose for the camera, the former Miss Universe wrote in the caption about being independent despite the human vulnerabilities. Her inspiring note read, ““I AM a woman, fragile, sensitive & often vulnerable...I thrive in love!! But make no mistake...I don’t need rescuing, for I AM my own Knight in shining armour!!” ❤️😉💋 #sharing #selfbelief #selfrespect #sisterhood 👊I love you guys!!! (sic).”

 

From winning the Femina Miss India title in 1994 as an 18 year old becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in the same year, to have a plethora of successful movies to her credit while being a single parent to two munchkins, Sushmita have proved that there is no glass ceiling that is hard for her to break. The diva is often seen sharing a piece of her mind and encourages fans to arm themselves with knowledge, carve their niche instead of choosing to drift along and work hard without demands.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Praveen Dubey makes debut for DC
DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Praveen Dubey makes debut for DC
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
Covid-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds
Covid-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In