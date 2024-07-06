Love is Blind Season 4 Brazil Netflix reunion date: Which couples are still together? Reddit decodes

Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 came to a wrap but reunion awaits. The burning question remains: did love truly conquer all in those pods? At the end of the season, we saw 3 couples saying ‘I do’ after walking down the aisle in custom-made wedding fits. And now all eyes are on the grand reveal because as Netflix teases, ‘A Fresh Start wasn't enough for viewers.’ Those eager for all the post-wedding drama will get to see what unfolded after the "I dos" and "I don'ts" were exchanged at the altar. Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4 ends with 3 couples tying the knot. Reunion date hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo revealed by Netflix

When is Love is Blind Season 4 Brazil reunion?

Hosted by the ever-stylish and glamorous couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, the reunion for Love is Blind Season 4 Brazil is scheduled for July 10th. This follows the release of the final two episodes, 9 and 10, on July 3, capturing the show’s climax where the couples had to decide whether to say yes or back off.

Excitingly announcing the approaching reunion date Netflix said, “Find out who is still married, who reconnected, and what happened with the other participants, and pick up where you left off with the dirty (or not so dirty) laundry that only a reunion on Love is Blind: Brazil could offer.”

Who got married in Love is Blind Season 4 Brazil?

This season, the show deviated slightly from its usual plot by introducing a wide range of contestants who were already married, engaged, or had previously been in long-term relationships that ended, all seeking a ‘fresh start’ in line with the theme of the new season.

The three couples who vowed to stay together were: Reanata and Alexandre, Vanessa and Leonardo, Ingrid and Leandro. Meanwhile, Patrick and Marilia decided on ‘Not Yet’ rather than ‘I don’t.’ The couple chose not to rush things before taking the big decision and assured fans that they would keep seeing each other.

Which Love is Blind Season 4 Brazil couples are still together?

Reddit, the internet's hub for reality TV sleuthing, is buzzing with theories and speculation. Users have taken to checking the social media profiles of each contestant to determine who stayed and who threw in the towel.

“Does anyone know which couples are still together?” a user asked. Another replied, “I was nosy and looked at their IG, and all of them still seem to be following each other, except Ingrid and Leandro.”

It seems things didn't quite work out between Ingrid and Leonardo, who were hesitant about saying "Yes" until the very end. Meanwhile, fans are confident that Vanessa and Leonardo are still together, suggesting they have found the perfect couple they were looking for.

“I'm betting Renata and Ale are not together, as well as Patrick and Marillia, “ another quipped. Meanwhile many agreed to the fact that “Honestly, I don’t feel like Alexandro really loves Renata, he may have to grow to love her, but from what we were shown, he’s still very defensive during communications, and unable to tell your wife you love her, does not make sense.”