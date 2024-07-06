K-drama Miss Night and Day leaps forward on buzzworthy rankings; Netflix's The Whirlwind debuts at #5 | See top 10 list

Good Data Corporation has revealed the Top 10 buzzworthy dramas and performers for Week 4 of June (June 24-30). Miss Night and Day is a JTBC original series that is streaming on Netflix for international viewers (left). The Whirlwind is a Netflix exclusive that premiered on June 28.

For weeks, SBS TV’s weekend crime series Connection has dominated the buzzworthy K-drama rankings. Once again, finishing on top of the ten most popular shows during June’s fourth and final week, the psychological thriller led by Ji Sung held out strong ahead of its finale week (July 5-6). The grave-toned Korean drama dominated both the TV and TV-OTT categories on the domestic front.

Meanwhile, tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon, completed its romance-driven 16-episode journey on June 30. Securing its personal best average TV viewership ratings since its May premiere, the show ended on a celebratory high with a 6.596% nationwide score and 7.442% Seoul ratings, according to Nielsen Korea. As for its position on the weekly buzzworthy K-dramas, it landed at #3 on TV and TV-OTT charts.

OTT titles winning big in the final week of June

Only two K-dramas ranked on the Netflix Global Top 10 (non-English) TV chart during the last week of June.

Miss Night and Day ranked #4 on the Netflix list, marking its second consecutive week. The JTBC rom-com series welcomed 1.7 million views on the streamer from June 24 to June 30. The new fan-favourite series also leapt forward to grab the second rank on the domestic front. It recorded a “buzz-worthiness” score of 12.77% on the TV-OTT chart, trailing behind SBS thriller Connection.

On the other hand, the Netflix original series Hierarchy continued its four-week streak on the Top 10 roster, scoring 1.3 million views this past week. However, the Lee Chae Min starrer revenge drama slipped out of the domestic buzzworthy rankings recorded by Good Date Corporation.

The Korean buzzworthy record for last month’s final week also welcomed Netflix’s The Whirlwind following its June 28 premiere on the global streamer. Starring Kim Hee Ae and Sul Kyung Gu, the political drama debuted at #5, while its sister series, The 8 Show (Netflix), rounded out the Top 10 ranks.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 4 of June

TV-OTT TV 1. Connection (13.58%) 1. Connection (17.95%) 2. Miss Day and Night (12.77%) 2. Miss Day and Night (16.88%) 3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (12.06%) 3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (15.94%) 4. My Sweet Mobster (10.79%) 4. My Sweet Mobster (14.26%) 5. The Whirlwind (10.20%) 5. Bitter Sweet Hell (7.79%) 6. Bitter Sweet Hell (5.89%) 6. The Player 2: Master of Swindlers (6.80%) 7. The Player 2: Master of Swindlers (5.14%) 7. Beauty and Mr Romantic (5.69%) 8. Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale (4.57%) 8. Suji & Ur (3.40%) 9. Beauty and Mr Romantic (4.30%) 9. Snow White's Revenge (2.74%) 10. The 8 Show (2.98%) 10. Dare to Love Me (2.32%)

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 4 of June