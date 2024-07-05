Will the Tower of God Season 2 premiere stream on Crunchyroll? When and how to watch Episode 1

New challenging turns await the Tower of God fans this week as Season 2 officially swings back into action this week, climbing even higher heights. Based on S.I.U.’s South Korean manhwa of the same name, available to read on WEBTOON since 2010, the dark fantasy adventure is just days away from hitting the play button for the next edition of a story, wherein each character vies to reach the top. Akin to how they envision all the answers existing at the top of the tower, fans can’t wait to reach the end of this week to finally find out what lies ahead. Tower of God Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll this Sunday, July 7, at 7 am PT.

Viewers who have lost touch with the previous season’s happenings can tune into the “Tower of God Season 2 Sneak Peek” uploaded by Crunchyroll on July 3. It offers a “special showing of the last two episodes of Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 episode 1.”

Crunchyroll describes the Tower of God Season 2:

“Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.”

Tower of God Season 2 Release Date

The new installment of the Tower of God anime will launch its anticipated comeback on Sunday, July 7, at 11 pm JST.

Check out the following release schedule to find out when the first episode of the Tower of God Season 2 will be released in your region:

Pacific Daylight Time: Sunday, July 7, at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Sunday, July 7, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, July 7, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, July 7, at 7:30 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, July 7, at 10 pm

Australian Central Time: Sunday, July 7, at 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1

Earlier today, the go-to platform for anime viewing, Crunchyroll, confirmed that it will be streaming the upcoming season for international audiences across North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. July 7 onwards. the first episode of the new season will be out on the streaming platform on Sunday at 7 am PT.

The anime adaptation of the WEBTOON webcomic will first air on Japanese networks, such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, BS Nippon Television, and KBS Kyoto.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1: What to expect?

Season 2 will take a six-year leap following Rachel’s betrayal after the Second Floor final test. As a result, the series will introduce some fresh faces to the storyline, including new protagonists - Jue Viole Grace (Bam’s disguise) and Ja Wangnam.

Moreover, The Return of the Prince and Workshop Battle arcs will be the focus of this season’s narrative choice.

Fans can also expect the series’ visual and dramatic tone to take on new shades of storytelling following switch from Telecom Animation Film as Season 1’s production banner to The Answerstudio taking charge for the upcoming installment.