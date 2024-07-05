 Lee Sang Yi to star in new CEO romance K-drama, a spinoff of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's show | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Lee Sang Yi to star in new CEO romance K-drama, a spinoff of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's show

ByAditi Srivastava
Jul 05, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun confirmed for lead roles in upcoming rom-com spin-off. The series revolving around characters from Because I Want No Loss.

Youth of May star Lee Sang Yi and Penthouse actress Han Ji Hyun are reportedly teaming up for a new tvN project. The duo will take the lead in the spin-off of a rom-com that has not yet been released. According to a Korean news media outlet, the makers have confirmed a new CEO romance-driven story that will succeed Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s Because I Want No Loss (literal title).

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun team up for tvN’s K-drama

On July 4th, according to TenAsia, Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang-yi are confirmed to star in the upcoming TVING original series, The CEO's Meal Plan (literal title). Both actors' agencies, GOODFRIENDS Company and SBD Entertainment, responded positively to the reports, acknowledging their involvement in the new show. Lee Sang-yi will portray the company CEO, while Han Ji Hyun will take on the role of a company nutritionist. (Rings a bell? Could this be the next Business Proposal?)

The CEO's Meal Plan is the spin-off for Because I Want No Loss

Written by Kim Hye Young, the acclaimed writer of the K-drama Her Private Life, the upcoming series features Our Blues star Shin Min Ah and Shooting Star actor Kim Young Dae in the lead roles. The show centres on Son Hae Young, a woman who pretends to be married to get a promotion and avoid any losses, and Kim Ji Wook a kind man who can’t say no becomes her fake husband to prevent causing any harm.

The CEO’s Meal Plan continues the storyline of Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun’s characters from Because I Want No Loss, with additional scenes and story enhancements. According to the actors' agencies, filming for the series has been completed. It is scheduled to air right after Because I Want No Loss, marking Lee Sang Yi's first lead role in a romantic comedy.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Lee Sang Yi to star in new CEO romance K-drama, a spinoff of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's show
