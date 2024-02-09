Business Proposal star Ahn Hyo Seop slams Han Seo Hee with defamation charges over leaked text scandal

Former trainee Han Seo Hee faced backlash after a Kakaotalk conversation with top South Korean star Ahn Hyo Seop went viral. Ahn, known for his roles in K-dramas like Business Proposal and Doctor Romantic, was featured in screenshots shared by Han herself in an open chat room. The conversation suggested a close relationship between them, with Han inviting Ahn to her hotel. Although the latter's response didn't provoke widespread controversy, reports indicate that a complaint was lodged with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on February 7th. Ahn Hyo Seop (Image Credits- Netflix), Han Seo Hee (Image Credits-Han Seo Hee)

Han Seo Hee leaked Kakao talk conversation with Ahn Hyo Seop

Earlier, a screenshot surfaced in a public chat room, featuring Han Seo Hee, known for her controversial history, conversing with the Doctor Romantic star. Given Ahn's status as a popular male lead in numerous successful dramas, the image swiftly gained traction online. Following this, speculation emerged that Han Seo Hee leaked the conversation, an allegation she refuted. Additionally, the former trainee asserted that the conversation was "fabricated" and entirely false.

The conversation reads:

“Ahn Hyo Seop: To do what?

Han Seo Hee: Let’s order a sh*t ton of room service and have dinner there.

It’s not like I’m paying for any of it.

Or we could have sex.

Ah, reply quickly.

Are you ignoring me?

Do you want to die?

Ahn Hyo Seop: You..

Why are you

Talking so scary?”

Ahn Hyo Seop slams Han Seo Hee with defamation charges

News surfaced on February 8, 2024, regarding a legal action taken against Han, which included allegations of defamation and slander against Ahn Hyo Seop, among other charges. Despite the former trainee’s assertion of fabricated messages, she also posted a picture of her hotel stay on the same day, fueling speculation among fans. This is not the first time the celebrity has dragged others from the industry into controversial matters. Han's history includes leveraging her celebrity connections to embroil other celebrities in controversy.

In the lawsuit brought by lawyer Kim So Yeon, the plaintiff complained about the KakaoTalk posts that were featured in the media. As per Money Control, an excerpt of the lawsuit reads, "The conversation between the defendant (Han Seo Hee) and 'A' suggests solicitation for sexual intercourse, and when the response was delayed, she threatened, 'Do you want to die?' and 'A' responded with 'Why are you talking so scary?' and then blocked her," and further explained, "She sent a message to 'A' saying 'do ***' to induce sexual shame or disgust, and by informing enough harm to cause fear due to the delayed response, she threatened him," and criticized, "She then shared this conversation in an open chatroom where it could be seen by many, implying as if 'A' and the defendant had been having sexual relations, thereby damaging 'A's reputation."