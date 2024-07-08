Margot Robbie is pregnant; Barbie star debuts baby bump, expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerely

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley. The news comes after photos surfaced of Robbie vacationing in Italy, sparking speculation about a baby bump. Multiple sources have since confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine. The couple are yet to address the report. Robbie and Ackerley got married in 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. Tom Ackerley, left, and Margot Robbie arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie pregnant with her first child

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who have been married for eight years after a meeting on the set of a World War II drama in 2013, have always been private about their relationship. The couple was spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride in Lake Como, Italy, where she flaunted her baby bump in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The Barbie star was spotted vacationing in Italy Photos captured her in a white crop top that revealed a baby bump, along with a stylish oversized blazer. Black, low-rise pants completed her outfit, and she accessorised with a cream purse and gold earrings. Her husband, Tom Ackerley, opted for a more casual look with a beige shirt and brown pants. The filmmaker was spotted taking care of his pregnant wife onto a yacht as they enjoyed a scenic boat ride.

Also read: Justin Bieber looked 'happiest ever' as he performed at Ambani's event in India amid expecting first baby

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

The Suicide Squad star met her now-husband Tom Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the movie Suite Française. Their connection blossomed into a two-year romance before they decided to get married. In a 2016 Vogue interview, Robbie described their relationship as a happy surprise, playfully calling Ackerley "the best-looking guy in London." Their bond started as a friendship, and they even co-founded a production company, LuckyChap. Among the A-list films the company has produced, Barbie is one of them.

Also read: Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won for Dior? Brand sparks confusion with ambassador announcement, deletes post later

Speaking to Sunday Times about her marriage with Robbie, Ackerley mentioned how they spend “24 hours a day [together]," he said. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Opening up about how she fell head over heels for her husband, the actress recalled in her Vogue interview back in 2016, "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”