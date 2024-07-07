Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won for Dior? Brand sparks confusion with ambassador announcement, deletes post later

K-drama star Kim Ji Won, fresh off the success of Queen of Tears was briefly hailed as Dior's newest brand ambassador. Fans rejoiced online, picturing the actress slaying in Parisian fashion. But the excitement was short-lived. Just hours later, the post vanished from Dior's feed, replaced by something else entirely. This sparked confusion among fans, leading to an outcry on social media. Kim Ji Won from Queen of Tears

Is Kim Ji Won Dior’s new face?

Following her appearance at Dior's Diamond Towers boutique opening in Taipei, the brand's social media account shared a photo of the actress and, in a surprise move, called her a "House Ambassador." Fans rushed to her account, envisioning Ji Won slaying in French Luxury haute couture and joining Dior's prestigious Korean roster alongside A-listers like BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Haerin, BTS' Jimin, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. Congratulations poured in, flooding Ji Won's social media with well wishes.

The post mysteriously disappears

Moments later, the brand edited the post, removing the section that designated her as the House Ambassador. This action left many fans confused, though some speculated that an official announcement might come later. Eventually, Dior deleted the original post entirely, replacing it with a new one describing Kim Ji Won just as "the image of elegance."

Things went from celebratory to confusing when criticism began to mount. In what appears to be an attempt to control the narrative, the brand disabled comments on the post. The brand hasn't given a clear reason for the sudden change and deletion. It all seems to point towards a social media blunder, especially considering Kim Ji Won's existing brand partnerships with luxury labels like Bvlgari Allegra and The Whoo.

Kim Ji Won K-dramas

The 31-year-old is one of South Korea's most beloved stars, and her global popularity skyrocketed after starring in Queen of Tears, one of Netflix's most-watched K-dramas. She has previously appeared in hit shows such as My Liberation Notes, Descendants of the Sun, Lovestruck in the City, and Arthdal Chronicles.