 Dior's $2800 bag costs just $57 to make! New investigation reveals luxury brand's shocking secrets | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dior's $2800 bag costs just $57 to make! New investigation reveals luxury brand's shocking secrets

ByAdrija Dey
Jul 04, 2024 01:38 PM IST

An Italian investigation exposed the luxury brand Dior for producing its bags for only $57 and selling them in stores for an exorbitant $2,780.

Dior's handbags are the stuff of dreams, the epitome of fine craftsmanship and luxury. Owning one can be a source of fulfillment and self-esteem. But, not to burst your bubble, as the dreamy Dior turns dire with the unsettling truths an Italian investigation revealed. A raid by Italian police on Dior's production units uncovered the dark side of luxury brands.

Dior's unethical production practices are exposed in an Italian investigation. (Pixabay )
Dior's unethical production practices are exposed in an Italian investigation. (Pixabay )

Luxury fashion brand Dior, owned by LVMH, produced their bags for $57 and retailed them for $2,780. The workers were subjected to brutal conditions to churn out the bags non-stop. The Italian investigation of Dior's third-party suppliers disclosed the workers' inhumane working conditions. Similarly, another luxury brand, Armani, engaged in similar malpractice, paying $99 per bag to the contractors, which they retailed for more than $1,900 in their stores.

Shocking working conditions

The investigation uncovered shocking working conditions where workers slept in sleeping bags and laboured without any breaks. A Reuters report revealed the draconian tracking of electricity consumption data meticulously to ensure the workers were churning out bags like machines, day and night. Most of the workers were Chinese illegal immigrants, living in the country without proper documentation. To speed up the production process, safety devices on gluing and brushing machines were eliminated. This severe cost-cutting in production allowed Dior to sell the bags with gilded price tags of over $1,000 and maintain a high-profit margin.

ALSO READ: Louis Vuitton and Dior Are Still Wardrobe Staples

Judicial Action

The Milan judiciary issued orders to place both the production units of Dior and Armani under judicial administration for one year. This unprecedented move was prompted by the investigation findings after the rampant violations of labour laws in the luxury brands’ factories. The prosecution stated that the violations of labour standards were not isolated incidents but rather the brands’ usual manufacturing method to generate more profits. Workers were toiling day and night, exploited, dismissing their health and safety standards, working hours, and fair pay. The judicial order was made, keeping the mistreated labourers at the forefront.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor goes from au natural to glam for Dior event, shares before-after looks. Watch

 

 

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Dior's $2800 bag costs just $57 to make! New investigation reveals luxury brand's shocking secrets
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On