Sonam Kapoor goes from au natural to glam for Dior event, shares before-after looks. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor left fans in awe as she attended Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show in Paris. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam shared glimpses from the event. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's husband 'negotiated with shady brokers to hook up the most amazing seats' for Taylor Swift concert. Watch) Sonam Kapoor attended the Dior event in Paris.

Sonam sports no makeup look

The video started with Sonam sporting a no-makeup look as she sipped her morning beverage in bed. She also gave a glimpse of several boxes of her outfit in her room. The clip next showed Sonam getting ready. She was seen getting her hair done.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Sanam glams up, stuns in beautiful outfit

Next, Sonam was seen at her photoshoot, smiling and striking different poses. For the event, Sonam wore a white shirt and polka-dotted tie under a leather jacket and teamed it with a grey wool skirt. The actor wore Dior’s Spectadior Pump.

Sonam pens note

The actor shared glimpses from the event. She was seen speaking to several people. Sonam captioned the post, "As usual, inspiring and amazing @dior." She added Hozier's Too Sweet as the background music.

Fans react to Sonam's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Woowwww, serveee, so hot. I'm obsessed with this look." Another person said, "Stunner. So gorgeous! @sonamkapoor keep shining." A comment read, "As usual, perfect for fashion. @sonamkapoor looking great." An Instagram user wrote, "You look amazing. Insanely pretty." Another fan said, "You look beautiful. Gorgeous as always."

About Dior event

The show that took place on Monday featured the latest couture collections from Dior, drawing top fashion names from around the world.

About Sonam

Sonam has become a regular fixture at international fashion events. As per news agency ANI, a recent report listed Sonam among the most influential celebrities for luxury fashion brands in 2023.

Sonam's projects

Sonam recently starred in the crime thriller Blind, which premiered on July 7, 2023. The actor is also preparing for two upcoming projects, with details to be announced soon.