BTS' Jimin and Jungkook ride a bike, go snorkelling in new teaser for travel variety show Are You Sure

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook will feature in a new travel variety show, Are You Sure. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of BTS posted a teaser and also a poster. The show will air next month on Disney+. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook achieves historic milestone as 1st Korean soloist with 7 entries on the UK's official singles chart) BTS members Jungkook and Jimin pose for new travel variety show poster.

Jimin and Jungkook's new travel show

In the brief clip, Jimin and Jungkook are seen onboard a yacht during sunset. They are also seen riding a bike. Seemingly, Jungkook, wearing a black T-shirt and denims, drove it while Jimin, in a grey T-shirt and shorts, rode pillion. Both of them wore helmets. They were also seen kayaking.

Jungkook and Jimin go kayaking, snorkeling

As they went snorkelling, the duo flashed the thumbs-up sign from underwater. They were also seen relaxing on a yacht. A glimpse of a dense forest was also shown in the teaser. It was posted with the caption, "(Man shrugging emoji)"?!"(man shrugging emoji) 2024. 08. 08. Coming Soon."

New poster of Jimin and Jungkook

A poster featuring Jimin and Jungkook was also shared on X. In the photo, the duo smiled and showed the peace sign. They were seen on their kayaks. The caption read, " Season Poster (Summer ver.) (canoe emoji). Aug 8, exclusively on Disney+."

About Are You Sure

As per Soompi, in Are You Sure, Jimin and Jungkook go on an impromptu vacation ahead of their mandatory military enlistment. The trip starts in the United States. The singers also travel to Japan's Sapporo and Jeju Island in South Korea to experience camping, canoeing and enjoying a road trip. Are You Sure will consist of eight episodes and premiere its first two episodes on August 8. A new episode will air every week on Thursday following the premiere.

This comes months after Suga and Jungkook gave spoilers about a show. On Suchwita last year, the youngest BTS member mentioned it as Suga said it was being filmed in the US.