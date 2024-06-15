BTS' Jungkook achieves historic milestone as 1st Korean soloist with 7 entries on the UK's official singles chart

BTS' Jungkook is breaking records even when he is busy with his military service. The K-pop idol achieved a historic milestone as his latest release Never Let Go debuted on the UK Official singles Charts. The UK official charts are considered to be an equivalent of the US Billboard charts in the country. Jungkook wrote and produced the song as a gift for his fans ahead of BTS' 11th anniversary. He revealed that he wrote the song while serving in the military and said it was an unplanned song for the ARMY. BTS' Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to have 7 entries on the UK's official singles chart(YouTube / HYBE Labels)

BTS' Jungkook makes history on the UK’s singles chart

Jungkook wrote history with his new single Never Let Go which debuted on the UK Official singles Chart. This was Jungkook’s seventh song to debut on the charts. According to Soompi, the song ranked in the 60th position on Friday, June 14. This made the K-pop star, the first soloist from Korea to have seven entries on the Official Singles Chart of the UK. The previous entries include Stay Alive in collaboration with Charlie Puth, Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto, Left and Right featuring Charlie Puth, and TOO MUCH in collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.

Jungkook’s last release also debuted at No.1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 3 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week.

Jungkook’s past achievements in the UK Singles Chart

Jungkook has been a part of the UK Official Singles Chart in the past as he entered the Top 10 list four times consecutively with solos– Seven feat. Latto secured the 3rd position, 3D feat. Jack Harlow ranked 5th spot, TOO MUCH, a collaboration with Central Cee, claimed the 10th spot, and Standing Next to You from the solo album GOLDEN reached 6th place on the chart. This made Jungkook the only K-pop solo singer with most Top 10 records.

Never Let Go is a song penned by Jungkook as part of the BTS Festa 2024 to commemorate the anniversary of the group.