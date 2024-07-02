Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: Throwback to the Barbie star's iconic closet as she turns 34

Margot Robbie has starred across a multitude of big banner projects starting right with her debut in Leonardo DiCaprio's The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). A decade and counting, Margot has never ceased to amaze audiences with her commendable range in acting. While Suicide Squad (2016), I, Tonya (2017), Once Upon a Time...in...Hollywood (2019) and Babylon (2022) serve as a few career highlights for the actor, her biggest project to-date has been Greta Gerwig's Barbie which released in July last year. Margot, who also produced Barbie in part, led the dystopian, feminist billion-dollar grosser front and centre. While the slightly vintage and mostly pink ensembles in the film were an important cornerstone of the visual aesthetic, Margot's, press tour wardrobe, carefully curated by stylist Andrew Mukamal, took the cake as the actor toured the globe promoting the biggest film of the year. Here's taking a look at the most iconic fits from the lot. Margot Robbie turns 34: Throwback to her iconic Barbie press tour closet

Malibu Barbies

The look which kicked off Margot's press tour for Barbie, was almost all Bottega Veneta. A custom Knotted Melange Pleated Skirt with a matching bustier in bubble pink, stood accessorised with a Mini Cabat in Ribbon from the upscale Italian fashion house. Heart-shaped Jessica McCormack jewellery, a vintage rhinestone anklet from Chanel and white-framed Maison Margiela shades completed the look. Full props to the pink convertible, pulling off a complete shade-match for the all-pink frame.

2014's 'Pink and Fabulous' Barbie doll was the inspiration for one of Margot's following looks. She sported a custom polka dotted criss-cross bodycon in pink and white, paired with a bright yellow Rockstud Spike Bag from Valentino. Pristine white Manolo Blahnik pointed pumps, added a neat finishing touch.

Holographic Barbies

All-out holographic ensembles are choppy waters to tread — not for Margot though. The holographic aesthetic made an appearance on multiple occasions across the press tour. One of her early looks featured the actor in a knitted pale pink turtleneck crop sweater paired with a pleated holographic miniskirt in dusty pink, all from Versace.

Margot went vintage Versace once again, this time in an entirely holographic skater dress and Metallic Jadifa Mules from Manolo Blahnik.

A variation of this dress cropped up again in the form of a laminated leather metallic pink dress, also from Versace, during a media byte session.

The third holographic look was a customised Versace number which married a shimmering bodice with a poofed-up layered tulle skirt. Custom Manolo Blahnik pumps in pop pink and a Versace Crystal La Medusa bag completed the look. Incidentally, this look was directly inspired from the 1985 'Day-to-Night' Barbie doll.

Preppy Barbies

1964's 'Sparkling' Barbie doll was the inspiration behind Margot's rhinestone-studded Moschino skirt set with a custom-made bow-embellished headpiece. Custom Manolo Blahnik mules in a bright pink, a Moschino Quilted Heart Purse and pearl and bow earrings from Tiffany wrapped up the look.

Margot's next preppy pop pink look came with the buttoned Versace Cavalry Twill set she donned. A special mention must be made for the pale pink Moschino skirt suit with a cropped blazer standing out for its unmissable heart-shaped buttons — heart-shaped sunglasses and the brand's iconic Heart lock bag completed this look.

Tweed too featured rather heavily across Margot's press tour wardrobe. Be it the Alessandra Rich pale pink and black mini skirt suit, the Carolina Herrera resort wear belted dress or the textured Balmain crop top and midi skirt combination — safe to say, there has been no dearth of variation.

Red carpet Barbies

For the London premiere of Barbie, 1960's 'Enchanted Evening' Barbie doll served as inspiration for Margot's walk down the plush pink carpet. The custom baby pink Vivienne Westwood satin gown featured a corseted bodice, a ruched waist pinned with a flower leading into an asymmetrical trail and a statement feathered bust. Christian Louboutin Degramules and a layered pearl necklace and earrings from Assael, made up the final details.

She had drastically switched things up at the LA premiere for the film a few days prior, opting for an unanticipated all-black ensemble. With 1960's 'Solo in the Spotlight' Barbie doll serving as the mood board, Margot arrived in a custom Schiaparelli sequined midi gown by Daniel Roseberry. An outturned, structured tulle hemline, sleek black velveteen opera gloves, black Manolo Blahnik Patent leather mules and Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewellery tied up the look.

Off-duty Barbie

Barbie was quite the sensation all the way over in South Korea, as were Margot's airport looks. Channeling Barbie while being off-duty as well, the actor emerged from the airport in an Adidas x Gucci set, featuring a slightly oversized powder pink sweatshirt and light pink wide leg ripstop jersey pants. A Chanel Deauville shopping bag in coral pink and Versace Medusa platform sandals effortlessly completed the look.

Its not all pink!

If all that pink happens to be hurting your eyes, it is worth mentioning that Margot regularly switched things up with appreciable pops of non-pink here and there. On one instance she wore a yellow tweed mini skirt set from Chanel, paired with a white Quilted Feather bag from the brand.

1959's 'Mattel's First Barbie' doll inspired a custom Herve Leger striped bodycon in black and white.

On a rare occasion, Margot also donned prints, turning out in a strawberry stamped romper from Moschino.

Other notable looks in this regard included the tweed and sequin skirt suit set from Miu Miu in powder blue and a Dilara Findikoglu Bubble Cut dress in ruby red inspired from 1962's 'Bubble Cut Brunette' Barbie doll.

A detailed recapitulation of all that went into dressing Margot as she trotted the world for Barbie, has been captured in her and stylist Andrew Mukamal's joint venture, an extensive book by the name of Barbie: The World Tour.

We wish Margot a very happy birthday!