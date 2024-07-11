Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce ‘approaching final stage’ after 8 years, but exes are…

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, shocked the world with their separation in 2016. What followed was a nasty legal wrangling as they untangled their lives. Eight years later, the ink on their final divorce settlement remains frustratingly dry. Sources close to the situation reveal that despite progress and children's involvement, there are still sticking points, and much to the surprise of many the divorce is “not done yet.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

8 years later, Jolie and Pitt's divorce case remains unsettled

The high-profile divorce of the former couple dubbed Brangelina seems far from over despite a painful family rift. "Both sides are still talking," a source close to the matter told People on May 10, stressing that the couple is slowly approaching their final divorce settlements, "but it's not done yet." The divorce, which was originally filed by Jolie in 2016, continues to get dragged. The couple shares six kids together, including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne 15. However, four of them have already dropped Pitt from their last name, signaling they are team Jolie in this legal feud.

Also read: Will Smith can ‘earn his way back to’ Oscars amid 10 years ban ‘as long as he accepts…'

Brangelina's divorce gets ‘nastier’ than ever

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split is still not fully resolved despite the duo being declared legally single in 2019. Their divorce remains unsettled after eight years, riddled with complexities. Their disagreement over custody likely left some matters unresolved, and the 2012 incident on a private jet where Jolie accused Pitt of attacking her in front of kids still affects their situation. Moreover, the argument about Château Miraval, the French vineyard they jointly owned and where they got married, is getting nastier with each passing trial. A recent source revealed that Pitt, now 60, has minimal contact with their adult children, though a visitation agreement allows him to see the younger ones.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source told people.

Also read: Cara Delevingne reveals getting drunk at age 8, opens up about sobriety journey; ‘I thought drugs and alcohol…’

Earlier, the Babylon actor's daughter Shiloh filed for a legal name change after turning 18, and sources revealed that the actor was 'hurt' by this move. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," the insider said, "but he’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon].” Another source mentioned that the F1 star, who recently made his relationship with Ines public at the Grand Prix, is looking forward to settling down once again and having kids.