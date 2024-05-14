 Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion: 'Our own nation…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion: 'Our own nation…'

BySumanti Sen
May 14, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a recent speech blasted Joe Biden over his “delusional” support for abortion

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a recent speech blasted Joe Biden over his “delusional” support for abortion. The three-time Super Bowl winner made the remarks during a commencement speech Saturday, May 11, at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He also questioned the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressed various other political, religious and cultural issues in his 20-minute speech.

Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion (@greg_price11/X)
Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion (@greg_price11/X)

“As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society,” 28-year-old Butker said, referring to the COVID-19 lockdowns, while addressing the graduates of the Catholic liberal arts school.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he added. “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

‘Our own nation is led by a man who…’

Shifting his focus on Biden, Butker said, “Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally.”

Butker was referring to Biden’s strange use of the gesture, which Catholics are seen making before and after a prayer. The president made the gesture last month while listening to pro-abortion remarks by Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. Biden happens to be the second-ever Roman Catholic president of America.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice,” Butker said.

“He is not alone. From the man behind the Covid lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it,” he added.

The kicker told the grads they must “stop pretending that the ‘Church of nice’ is a winning proposition.” He also encouraged them to express their opposition to what he believes are declining morals.

While calling for voters to re-elect him, Biden has emphasised the need to elect a Democratic House and Senate that will codify the right to an abortion across the nation after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion: 'Our own nation…'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On