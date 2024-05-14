Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion: 'Our own nation…'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a recent speech blasted Joe Biden over his “delusional” support for abortion. The three-time Super Bowl winner made the remarks during a commencement speech Saturday, May 11, at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He also questioned the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressed various other political, religious and cultural issues in his 20-minute speech. Harrison Butker calls out Joe Biden's ‘delusional’ support for abortion (@greg_price11/X)

“As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society,” 28-year-old Butker said, referring to the COVID-19 lockdowns, while addressing the graduates of the Catholic liberal arts school.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he added. “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

‘Our own nation is led by a man who…’

Shifting his focus on Biden, Butker said, “Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally.”

Butker was referring to Biden’s strange use of the gesture, which Catholics are seen making before and after a prayer. The president made the gesture last month while listening to pro-abortion remarks by Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. Biden happens to be the second-ever Roman Catholic president of America.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice,” Butker said.

“He is not alone. From the man behind the Covid lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it,” he added.

The kicker told the grads they must “stop pretending that the ‘Church of nice’ is a winning proposition.” He also encouraged them to express their opposition to what he believes are declining morals.

While calling for voters to re-elect him, Biden has emphasised the need to elect a Democratic House and Senate that will codify the right to an abortion across the nation after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June 2022.