Travis Kelce skips chance to meet Prince Harry just weeks after selfie with Prince William

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was reportedly scheduled to be at the awards organised by sports TV network ESPN. However, the American football player skipped the event, spurning the chance to meet Prince Harry, who was also present there. This comes right after Kelce met Prince William at Taylor Swift’s concert in London. Travis Kelce spurned his chance to meet Prince Harry at the ESPY Awards.(Right Image: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Travis Kelce skips out on meeting Prince Harry

The 34-year-old player was supposed to attend the ESPY awards ceremony for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who were nominated for the Best Team award. But ESPN slipped up and forgot to list Kelce as one of the guests for the evening before the event. Kelce decided not to come to the event at all, as reported by the Daily Express US. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was invited to the award ceremony for his work on the Invictus Game.

Kelce’s teammate Patrich Mahomes, who won the title Best Athlete in Men’s Sports, was also not present at the award ceremony. His mother and sister were there on his behalf and the team’s head coach collected the award. This missed interaction comes weeks after he had a great time with the elder royal, Prince of Whales and his children at one of Swift’s concerts.

Kelce shares his royal experience on his new Podcast

Kelce and Swift had a great time with Prince William and his children during the American singer’s concert in London, and the former shared his experience in a podcast episode. On the New Heights podcast, he shared the thoughts running through his mind when he met the royals.

He exclaimed, “Dude, he [Prince William] was the coolest mother ------. He was awesome. He was so cool. I didn't realise this because obviously, we were backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet.”

“I wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand. But they said that because we weren't at like an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness,” Kelce added.