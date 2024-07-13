Royal family advised to cut all ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after William' William's ban call: Experts

The royal family has been advised to "sever all ties" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prevent more scandals. Since leaving the royal life in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been all but cut off from the company. Thereafter, they have used rich, well-known ventures to launch many attacks on Harry's estranged family. This comes shortly after reports which claim that Prince William has enforced a ‘ban’ on his estranged brother, Prince Harry, from returning to the Royal fold. Expert urged the royal family to 'sever ties' with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.(Right Image: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

‘Prince William is the tough guy’

The royal commentator Dee Dee Dunleavy remarked that the royal family should stay away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to avoid any chance of reconciliation and to strip the couple of all of their royal titles. Dunleavy said, “There’s talk that William is the enforcer, the tough guy of the royal family. King Charles is a pushover, I think he’d take Harry back in a heartbeat.” She noticed that Prince William has taken over the role earlier played by Prince Phillip and he is the “tough guy”.

The royal commentator further added, “I can see William’s point of view as well, he’s more protective of the upset that Harry caused while the Queen was in her dying weeks. That’s probably why William has such a strong feeling toward Harry, but I just can’t see [Prince Harry rejoining the family] happening”. She also stated that contact with the Sussexes “devalues their currency.”

According to Dunleavy, if Prince Harry and Meghan are “not previous royals” and “cannot keep bringing up that fact” then all of Meghan's “little money-making scheme” is obviously worthless.

‘Prince Charles misses his darling boy’

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich earlier claimed that Prince William has enforced an ‘absolute ban’ on the return of Prince Harry to the royal family in any shape or form. She also informed that ever since Prince Harry’s book, Spare, was published, the Prince of Wales has been unwilling to talk to his brother. However, she believes that one member of the royal family who will ease up would be King Charles and Prince William will not be in a position to challenge the crown.

She said that King Charles “misses his darling boy” and would “love to see more of Prince Harry”. She further explained the stern attitude that Prince William has exhibited regarding Prince Harry, “However, to this day, after the release of ‘Spare’ and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother.”