Mysterious Los Angeles banner urges Prince Harry to investigate…

On Thursday, Los Angeles skies saw a mysterious message aimed at Prince Harry, who was in the city for the ESPY Awards alongside Meghan Markle. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

One towed banner read: “PRINCE HARRY: INVESTIGATE MUMIS DEATH.” The identity of the pilot and the individuals behind this message remains unknown.

A X user @CulixiPriestess first posted the image on the platform wit the caption, “Can someone explain the plane flying over LA that says “ prince harry : investigate mumis death” I’ve seen it twice now in downtown and Hollywood.”

The American news outlet Newsweek also reported the same.

Prince Harry was in LA to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the prestigious event. The cryptic message seemingly referenced the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry frequently referred to Diana as “mummy.”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36, a tragedy that has since been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. These range from claims of a state-orchestrated murder to speculations about her being pregnant at the time of her death.

What is Princess Diana's Operation Paget?

In response to these theories, an 800-page report known as ‘Operation Paget’ was compiled in 2006, examining 20 central conspiracy theories proposed by Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Diana's companion Dodi Fayed, who also died in the crash.

‘Operation Paget’ was comprehensive, featuring interviews with those closest to Diana, including Prince William and her friends, as well as forensic analysis of the crash site and CCTV footage. The findings informed a formal inquest into Diana's death, which concluded in 2007. By April 2008, the inquest attributed the fatal accident to several factors: primarily the reckless driving of Diana's chauffeur and the paparazzi in pursuit. It also noted that none of the car's occupants were wearing seat belts.

In his memoir, Prince Harry described the report as “a joke,” an insult, and revealed that Prince William shared his sentiments.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry said, “William and I had already been told, ‘The event was like a bicycle chain. If you remove one of those chains, the result would not have happened.’ And the paparazzi chasing was part of that. But yet, everybody got away with it.”

“William and I considered reopening the inquest. Because there were so many gaps and so many holes in it, which just didn't add up and didn't make sense.”