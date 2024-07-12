Prince Harry’s heartfelt tribute to Pat Tillman’s mom, despite her previous criticism, invokes Princess Diana's memory

After facing vigorous backlash from all corners of the 2024 ESPY Awards conversation for being ESPN’s choice for the ceremonious Pat Tillman Award for Service, Prince Harry accepted the title on Thursday, July 11. But he didn’t do so without speaking his heart. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images via AFP/Frazer Harrison)

The Duke of Sussex poured his heart out in his acceptance speech onstage at Dolby Theatre. The 39-year-old estranged member of the royal family made it his priority to first honour the Pat Tillman Foundation, which was co-founded by the war hero’s widow, Marie Tillman Shelton. Thereafter, Harry paid a poignant tribute to the late NFL safety-turned-Army Ranger’s mother, Mary Tillman, and his message emotionally invoked his mom’s memory.

Notably, Prince Harry’s moving message to Tillman’s mother didn't merely follow the negative reviews from several critics, but also Mary Tillman herself, who previously bashed ESPN for picking the Duke as the recipient of the celebrated award named after her son.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she previously told the Daily Mail.

Also read | Prince Harry and Meghan awkwardly smile at Serena Williams' brutal ‘this is my night’ remark

Prince Harry pays a moving tribute to Pat Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman

Prince Harry made it a point to spotlight Tillman’s mother, later shifting the focus away from himself and redirecting it to the Invictus Games Foundation.

“I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honoured is here tonight. I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother,” Harry said while accepting the award on Thursday. “Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect.”

Presumably highlighting his late mother, Princess Diana’s memory, he added, “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.” The beloved former Princess of Wales died in a car crash when Harry was 12.

About the Invictus Games Foundation

The Duke was ultimately honoured at this year's ESPYs for his continued contributions to the veteran community through the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. The Invictus Games offers “a free platform for international wounded, injured and sick (WIS) armed forces personnel, serving or veteran, providing a safe and secure space for the community.”

On top of that, the Invictus Games have provided recovery opportunities to the veteran community for a decade through not only sports but also a “peer-to-peer support network.” According to the official website of the foundation, Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, was inspired to create the international platform after returning from deployment in Afghanistan as he watched “the coffin of a Danish Soldier was loaded aboard for repatriation, alongside three injured British soldiers” and later visited the US Warrior Games in 2013.

Also read | King Charles takes a big step to be close to Prince Harry, buys luxury condo in US

Prince Harry honours the Invictus Games athletes

His wife, Meghan Markle, stayed by his side through it all and cheered him on as he took the stage. Prince Harry also made sure the Invictus Games athletes were there with him on the stage as he collected the trophy.

In his acceptance speech, he also remarked, “The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.”

Foregrounding that the award belonged to them and not him, he continued, “That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this, in front of people like you. Moments like these help us reach those that need Invictus the most and reduce the more than 20 veterans a day taking their own lives, in this country alone.”

Highlighting the foundation’s 10-year milestone, he said, “We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different seem to pervade societies everywhere. Our community challenges that. Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.”

Prince Harry's ESPYs controversy

Following the June 27 announcement that Prince Harry would be receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service, several royal insiders and even some ESPN officials questioned the network’s decision.

Also read | Trump pulls ahead in 2024 election poll with only 24% of Americans trusting Biden's ‘mental sharpness’ now

The award was named to honour the legacy of the late NFL player who enlisted in the military after 9/11. Tillman died in Afghanistan in 2004 at 27. His mother subsequently called out Prince Harry’s priviledge and derided ESPN’s pick for the award. At the time, she stated that other “far more fitting” individuals deserved the award more than the Duke, especially since they “do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has.”

Eventually, ESPN responded to the fire of criticism rising from several corners in a statement: “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”