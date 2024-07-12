Prince Harry and Meghan awkwardly smile at Serena Williams' brutal ‘this is my night’ remark

Prince Harry arrived with Meghan Markle at the prestigious ESPY Awards on July 11th in Los Angeles, where their longtime friend Serena Williams was hosting. During her introduction of the couple, she made a lighthearted jab that left the Duke and Duchess offering slightly strained smiles. Harry was honoured with the esteemed Pat Tillman Award for Service for his Invictus Games, delivering a confident address to the crowd despite some backlash. Meghan Markle, center and Prince Harry, right, arrive at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

Serena William’s ‘cheeky’ joke at Meghan and Harry

Despite their dwindling social circle (with Williams seemingly one of the last remaining friends), Harry and Meghan beamed with pride knowing they still had the tennis legend by their side.

Taking the ESPY stage, Serena, ever the playful friend, couldn't resist a gentle jab stating that “it's actually quite often that she's in a room with royalty.” With a sly look at the couple, she jokingly said, “But remember, tonight's mine!”

After introducing the couple with a huge round of applause, she said, "But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight.” The Tennis star added, “Because this is my night and I don't want to be overshadowed by accusations you guys are taking up too much oxygen."

The Duke and Duchess reacted positively to the joke and, albeit a bit awkwardly, laughed when the camera showed them in the audience. Serena has been a close companion of the Sussexes for many years, first encountering Meghan at the 2010 Super Bowl.

Prince Harry honoured with Pat Tillman’s award for service

Looking sharp in a classic black suit and white shirt, with Meghan stunning beside him in a white, figure-hugging dress, Harry took the stage. He first thanked those who introduced him and then with heartfelt sincerity, he expressed his "deepest gratitude" to the entire Pat Tillman Foundation. He made sure to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mary Tillman, who had previously criticised the event for honouring the 'controversial' Harry.

In his speech, the Duke said, "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses,” as reported by Mirror US. Tillman, a revered figure, tragically lost his life two decades ago in Afghanistan in an accidental fire. Harry has faced severe backlash for taking the ESPN prize in memory of the deceased soldier and NFL athlete, with warnings that it might result in "very bad publicity."