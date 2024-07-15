Trump plans VP announcement on Monday, any moment from now: Three likely running mate

Donald Trump is set to announce his choice for Vice President, expected imminently on Monday. Amid the wild speculation, three key individuals are seen as probable candidates for the position of his vice presidential nominee. Trump has not yet chosen his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. According to Fox News reporter Brett Baier, the Republican presidential candidate informed him that he would make the announcement any time now. Donald Trump teases running mate decision (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Trump, who narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident at a rally in Pennsylvania, is now heading to the Milwaukee convention where he is expected to be announced as the official Republican presidential nominee. Reports indicate he will make a big announcement there. Trump has earlier stressed the importance of choosing a candidate capable of assuming the presidency if needed as his top priority for the role. “You need somebody that can be good just in case, that horrible just in case,” he said in an interview in May.

Before he left Florida, he highlighted how crucial the job is during a chat with Fox News' Harris Faulkner, pointing out how important it is in unforeseen circumstances. “It’s a very important position, especially if something bad should happen — that’s the most important.”

Three front-runners for Donald Trump’s VP pick

Trump's possible picks for his team come from all sorts of backgrounds when it comes to working in government. Even though he hasn't been quick to share the big news, he did drop some hints about it at the approaching RNC convention. As per AP, Trump suggested that his VP shortlist includes GOP Senators Marco Rubio from Florida and JD Vance from Ohio, along with North Dakota GOP Governor Doug Burgum.

