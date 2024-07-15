Donald Trump rally shooting LIVE: Security tightened in Milwaukee for Republican convention
Donald Trump rally shooting LIVE: Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, a day after Saturday’s failed assassination bid on him, for the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC), which will open on Monday. There, the former US President will be formally announced as the Republican Party’s candidate for November’s presidential election in the United States; the business tycoon-turned-politician, 78, who, as President, was defeated by Joe Biden in the previous election four years ago, is likely to face the Democrat again....Read More
Meanwhile, in a fresh statement after the attack that left him with a bloodied right ear, Trump called on Americans to stay ‘united.’
“Americans should not allow evil to win. It is more important than ever that we stand United,” the presumptive Republican nominee said in a statement.
Joe Biden, too, emphasised the need to ‘cool down the political rhetoric.’
“While we may disagree, we are not enemies…we are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens, and most importantly, we are fellow Americans. Yesterday’s shooting shows that we should take a step back, take stock of where we are, and how we go forward from here,” the 46th US President said in an address to the nation, speaking for the third time since the attack on his predecessor.
The suspected gunman, who the Secret Service neutralised, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. A spectator was killed and two other attended were injured.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI has said the gunman who shot at former US president Donald Trump during an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday appears to have acted alone and there is no current public safety threat. The FBI is investigating it as a potential "domestic terrorism" act.
Doug Mills, a veteran photojournalist with The New York Times (NYT) who took the now-iconic shot of a bullet whizzing past Donald Trump during Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has said that the ex-President was 'just very mad' while giving that fist pump.
Thomas' father Matthew Crooks, while speaking to CNN over the phone, said that he was trying to figure out "what the hell is going on". He further said that he would "wait until after talking to the law enforcement" to comment on his son and his actions.
The Republican Party's convention is expected to draw an attendance of more than 50,000. Key venues include the Fiserv Forum, Panther Arena, and the Baird Center — all located within blocks of each other.
"I just want to reassure not only our greater community, those involved at the convention, but also our city, we got this," Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police chief, said at a press briefing on Sunday.
The presumptive Republican nominee says he initially thought of delaying the Milwaukee trip after being targeted during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
"I have just decided that I cannot allow a shooter, or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else,” he posted on Truth Social app.