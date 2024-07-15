Donald Trump rally shooting LIVE: Security tightened in Milwaukee for Republican convention

Donald Trump rally shooting LIVE: Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, a day after Saturday’s failed assassination bid on him, for the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC), which will open on Monday. There, the former US President will be formally announced as the Republican Party’s candidate for November’s presidential election in the United States; the business tycoon-turned-politician, 78, who, as President, was defeated by Joe Biden in the previous election four years ago, is likely to face the Democrat again....Read More

Meanwhile, in a fresh statement after the attack that left him with a bloodied right ear, Trump called on Americans to stay ‘united.’

“Americans should not allow evil to win. It is more important than ever that we stand United,” the presumptive Republican nominee said in a statement.

Joe Biden, too, emphasised the need to ‘cool down the political rhetoric.’

“While we may disagree, we are not enemies…we are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens, and most importantly, we are fellow Americans. Yesterday’s shooting shows that we should take a step back, take stock of where we are, and how we go forward from here,” the 46th US President said in an address to the nation, speaking for the third time since the attack on his predecessor.

The suspected gunman, who the Secret Service neutralised, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. A spectator was killed and two other attended were injured.