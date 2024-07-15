Donald Trump recounts he felt ‘dead’, but Secret Service saved him ‘miraculously’

Former US President Donald Trump recently recounted the “surreal” experience of surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, telling the New York Post on July 14 that he felt he was “supposed to be dead.” Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday (AP Photo)

The interview took place aboard his plane as he travelled to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump told the New York Post, describing the incident as a “very surreal experience.”

The former president spoke while sporting a white bandage over his right ear. “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he said.

Trump hails Secret Service after ‘surreal’ shooting at Pennsylvania rally

A bullet grazed Trump's left ear and left him with a bloodied face. The violent episode also resulted in the death of one bystander and injuries to two others. Trump explained that his survival hinged on his quick move while addressing the crowd. “By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God, I’m still here.”

The former president also lauded the Secret Service agents who swiftly neutralized the shooter. “They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said, praising their efficiency. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”

Images of Trump raising a defiant fist as he was hurriedly escorted away by Secret Service agents quickly went viral, making front pages worldwide. “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump noted, adding, “They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”

Trump revealed he is reworking the speech he had prepared for the Republican convention. Initially planning to deliver an “extremely tough speech” slamming Joe Biden’s administration, but now Trump has opted for a different approach. Is this because Biden recently went vocal about the Trump assassination attempt?

“But I threw it away” for a speech he hopes will “unite our country.” Trump expressed, “But I don’t know if that’s possible. People are very divided.”