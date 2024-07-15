Medical expert impressed by Donald Trump's ‘adroitness’ that saved the prez ‘miraculously’

Just a day after former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, medical contributor and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, Dr. Marc Siegel appeared on Fox News to discuss the “miraculous” outcome. Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump was injured in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13. (AFP)

Speaking on ‘America Reports,’ Dr Siegel expressed how Trump avoided the in a split-second move that saved his life in the time almost like a “war zone.” Siegel called it “adroitness.” He noted, “You don’t know what you’re going to do in that situation,” and the former POTUS handled the situation “extraordinarily” well

“The crowd kept its composure when this was going on … They were led by President Trump’s rally cry, raising his fist, saying ‘Fight’ and not giving up,” Siegel remarked.

“From a medical point of view, that idea of showing courage, and then showing compassion, reaching out on social media to the families of the victim and those who were injured, also sends the right message.”

“I've been talking to emergency room doctors, vascular surgeons and trauma surgeons all over the country this morning, and nobody can remember a case like this,” he said.

Trump's survival of high-powered rifle shot ‘next to a miracle’

He underscored the rarity of someone being grazed by a bullet from a high-powered rifle without sustaining more serious injuries. “I trained in the Bellevue emergency room, I took care of gunshot victims countless times, and I never saw anything from a high-powered rifle that only grazed something,” Siegel explained.

“People can recount someone being grazed by a bullet — I’ve seen that in the ER, but never from a high-powered rifle.”

Dr. Siegel stressed the slim chances of Trump surviving the incident unscathed, especially given the proximity of the bullet to a critical area of the brain. “It’s next to the part of the brain that is absolutely uniformly deadly, over 95% deadly, if he’d been hit in the brain there,” he noted.

The NYU employee told Fox News earlier, “The bullet grazed his ear - it looked a bit macerated, but we don't know if he got stitches and I can't tell yet if he might need plastic surgery, but that would be easy to do,” explaining that “macerated” refers to the process of skin softening and breaking down.

“It was reminiscent of Teddy Roosevelt being shot in 1912 when he was running for another term as president after serving from 1901 to 1909.”