Sailor's video showing broken, clogged toilets on USS Abraham Lincoln sparks debate: ‘Try the infantry’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to reports of families of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln complaining about broken toilets, undercooked food and more, dismissing them as misinterpreted.

The video spotlighted plumbing issues and showed what appears to be several broken toilets. While critics noted that sailors handle their own cleaning and called the conditions typical, veterans compared it to infantry life where basic facilities feel like a luxury.

A sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln shared a video showing clogged and broken toilets inside the aircraft carrier. In the video, which has gone viral on X, the sailor says, “Wait till y’all see toilets” and questions how sailors are expected to use the facility.

“Try the infantry. These guys are soft asf,” one X user wrote in response to the video.

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“Every infantry grunt hearing your horror stories about showers not working, toilets backed up and horrible food,” a user wrote, sharing a photo.

“The sailors are responsible for cleaning their own toilets,” one user noted.

One user wrote, “Maybe don't join the military. The disability and death rate is quite high, not to mention the conditions”.

US sailors complain about broken toilets and more Families of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln raised concerns over bad conditions during its lengthy deployment in the Middle East, TMZ reported. Messages that were publicly shared described shortages, plumbing problems and trouble getting mail.

Journalist Aaron Parnas said that his inbox is full of messages from people who have family members aboard the Lincoln. He posted images of one of the notes claiming sailors have no "workable toilets around us," are being served "undercooked chicken" and are not getting mail regularly.

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Another message Parnas shared painted a picture of sailors reaching their breaking point. One person claimed that everyone is "burned the f*** out" and complained the ship rarely gets to pull into port, adding, "the f****** ship cant handle it anymore."

Amid the reports, Hegseth wrote in an X post, “The reckless & shameless “American” media completely & intentionally misrepresent the USS Abraham Lincoln. The brave Sailors of that Strike Group are very proud of their tough & historic mission. They embody resilience & excellence. @DeptofWar @USNavy & @CENTCOM have their back.”