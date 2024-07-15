Biden and Trump in close race even after presidential debate, polls show – but here's what data says about age concerns

Three new major national polls that were out on Sunday morning, July 14, showed that Joe Biden is still in a close race with Donald Trump, after the president’s disastrous debate performance. The polls, from CBS News, Fox News and NBC News, were conducted before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13. Biden and Trump in close race even after presidential debate, national polls show(AP Photo)

In any of the surveys, Biden’s numbers have not remarkably dipped. The decline that Democrats were afraid of following the presidential debate is not apparent in the poll results. However, it must be noted that Biden still continues to trail Trump by a small margin following the debate and ahead of the Republican convention, scheduled to be held in Milwaukee this week.

What are the recent national polls saying?

Coming to the recent national polls, the Fox News data showed that Trump is only 1 point ahead of Biden, 49 percent to 48 percent. In the last poll in mid June, Biden led by 2 points. The shift, however, is within the poll’s margin of error.

The NBC News poll shows Trump leading Biden, 45 percent to 43 percent. In the last survey in April, the presumptive Republican nominee led by 2 points.

The CBS News poll surveyed voters in the seven key Electoral College battleground states. It shows Trump leading, 50 percent to 48 percent. Just a week ago, Trump had been leading, 51 percent to 48 percent.

Biden’s presidential debate performance against Trump alarmed Democrats and led to calls for him to drop out of the race. The president, however, stood his ground, saying he would not quit and would even be back on stage for a second debate against Trump.

Biden’s frequent gaffes and absentmindedness at public events have prompted concerns about his age. In the NBC News poll, 79 percent of voters said they have major or moderate concerns that the 81-year-old may not have “the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.” Only 50 percent said the same thing about Trump, who is 78 years old.

As of now, it is too early to determine if the assassination attempt on Trump will change the poll results. Time will tell.