‘He was just very mad’: Meet NYT's Doug Mills, who photographed bullet whizzing past Donald Trump

Doug Mills, a veteran photojournalist with The New York Times (NYT) who took the now-iconic shot of a bullet whizzing past Donald Trump during Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has said that the ex-President was ‘just very mad’ while giving that fist pump. Doug Mills' photograph of bullet whizzing past Donald Trump's ear.

“The next second, his face looked like it had been drained of colour…he was pale and you could see the blood on the side of his face,” Mills told NYT.

“I got over to the side of the stage where they (Secret Service agents) were walking him off. There was a lot of pushing, lot of jostling, a lot of yelling. I just tuned it all out and tried to capture the moments in history. That's what I do; that's what we do…all the photographers in the pool that day,” Mills added.

Also Read | Politicians who normalise violence should know it can turn against them: Top US expert on Donald Trump shooting

Who is NYT photographer Doug Mills?

(1.) Born in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1960, Doug Mills has worked with The New York Times since 2002. He has covered every US President since Ronald Reagan.

(2.) Before joining NYT, he served as chief photographer for 15 years at The Associated Press (AP) in Washington. He came to AP after spending four years with United Press International.

(3.) Mills is a two-time Pulitzer Prize awardee (both times with AP). He first won in 1993 for the team coverage of the Bill Clinton/Al Gore campaign, and then for the team investigative coverage of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair.

(4.) In 2020 and 2023, he was honoured by the White House Correspondents' Association with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage. He also holds numerous awards from the White House News Photographers Association.

(5.) Mills, who has also covered 16 Olympics, and events such as the Super Bowl and World Series, studied at North Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Arlington, Virginia.