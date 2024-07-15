Video shows Trump’s supporters pointing at the shooter crawling on the roof, ‘Officer, he is up there…’

A newly surfaced video from Trump’s Pennsylvania rally has captured a tense moment: a gunman was seen crawling on a nearby roof, prompting alarmed fans to shout, "He's up there." The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, could be seen positioning himself at a nearby building approximately 130 yards away from where Donald Trump was addressing the crowd. While the former President was safely escorted away by security, the Secret Service took down Crooks after he shot about nine times. Video shows Trump’s supporters pointing at the shooter crawling on the roof

At a political event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, the ex-president narrowly dodged a bullet that grazed his ear, making him bleed. The assailant was quickly subdued by the Secret Service. A bunch of videos have popped up showing people at the rally, who were Trump supporters, pointing out where the shooter was hiding on the roof, aiming at the Republican leader.

In one of the videos shared on X, worried individuals at the rally in Butler are seen spotting 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as he made his way onto the roof of a nearby manufacturing plant, situated roughly 400 feet from where Trump was delivering his speech.

“Look they’re all pointing,” The 52-second-long video captured the man’s voice who was recording the incident on his phone. “Yeah, someone’s up on the top of the roof. There he is right there,” the voices behind started getting louder as more and more people started noticing the suspicious activity. “Right here, right on the roof!” The public present at the rally was shouting trying to alert the on-duty cops.

“Officer, He’s on the roof!” a man can be seen shouting, trying to alert the police who in response ignored the warning and the rally went in full swing.

Crook's motive remains hidden

The FBI is looking into the case right now, trying to figure out why the young guy shot Donald Trump. Identified as a resident of Bethel Park, a small town in Pennsylvania, the shooter's actions have raised questions. At first, the investigation was considered a potential case of domestic terrorism, but the absence of definite evidence from the person who died has led to the development of numerous conspiracy theories.

Addressing the same, President Joe Biden in a statement said, “I urge everyone — everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations.” The White House statement further read, “Let the FBI do their job, and their partner agencies do their job. I’ve instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift.”

Since the incident, multiple videos have emerged showing the shooter captured on public cameras. According to a person interviewed by BBC shortly after the event, they alerted the Secret Service about someone acting suspiciously near Trump’s rally. A police officer, assisting with security at the event, encountered the shooter, who aimed his AR-style rifle at them. The officer retreated, but the shooter then fired about eight shots. Tragically, a heroic volunteer firefighter in the crowd was killed, and two others were seriously injured in the attack.