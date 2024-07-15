Trump to speak close to where Roosevelt survived assassination attempt, following Elon Musk's comparison

Donald Trump is reportedly set to deliver a speech just minutes away from the site where Theodore Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt in 1912. The former President, who faced a life-threatening attack while speaking to a crowd in Pennsylvania on Sunday, has arrived in Milwaukee for his next RNC event, which will kick off on July 15. This iconic moment coincides with Elon Musk's recent comparison of Trump to the 26th president, drawing parallels between their larger-than-life personas and surviving the brutal attack. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts as he is surrounded by US Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, on Saturday, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP)

Trump to speak near Roosevelt assassination attempt location

The Mirror reports, that Republican groups are staying at Milwaukee's Hyatt Regency on Kilbourne, a place with historical significance. Before it was the Hyatt Regency, it was called the Gilpatrick Hotel and was where someone tried to kill Theodore Roosevelt. The entryway now stands as a memorial to the near-fatal incident that shocked the entire nation in 1912. It could have been more than just a historical footnote if not for a thick speech and a glasses case.

Now, a Republican leader is trying to get back to the White House but he was shot mid-speech just days before he was scheduled to address the public at Milwaukee. What’s intriguing is this spot is just a few blocks away or to be precise just 1,500 feet away from the Fiserv Forum, where Donald Trump is going to give a speech at the RNC convention on Thursday Night.

Elon Musk compares Trump to Roosevelt

Moments after the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was shot in Pennsylvania, he was left bleeding as the bullet grazed his ear. While he tried to take cover, the Secret Service surrounded him and simultaneously took down the suspected shooter.

This incident significantly changed the political dynamics of America just months before the Presidential elections. Tech mogul Elon Musk came out in full support of Donald Trump, announcing his endorsement. He even posted a photo of the former POTUS surviving the attack, raising his fist defiantly, and said, "I fully endorse President Trump and wish him a speedy recovery." In another post, he compared him to Roosevelt and said, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

Yesterday's attack on Trump drew comparisons to Roosevelt's brave moment when both showed resilience despite their injuries. Trump was praised as a hero, especially by the youth who supported his defiance. Bitcoin saw a rise, and polls started favouring Trump's chances of winning. After standing up, Trump raised his hand to signal he was okay, even with blood on his face. He shouted "USA! USA!" and the crowd joined in, while his security team stood by to protect him.