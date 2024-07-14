Elon Musk jumps to Trump's side minutes after rally shooting; compares him with America's…

Elon Musk has finally come out as a vocal Donald Trump supporter in the aftermath of a shooting incident at a Trump rally. Just moments after news broke of the gunfire that rattled the event, Musk took to social media to endorse the former President in the upcoming elections. On Saturday, the Republican leader was seen with blood on the side of his face as nine shots were fired, prompting him to take cover during his speech in Pennsylvania. Elon Musk endorses Trump minutes after rally shooting

The tech mogul, who reportedly made a huge donation to a pro-Trump super PAC, recently took to his social media to praise Donald Trump. In a statement, he wrote, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” Drawing similarities between the former president and Theodore Roosevelt, who endured an assassination attempt while running for president in 1912 he added, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

The Secret Service has confirmed that Trump is now safe. Musk's full-throated endorsement of the former POTUS came just minutes after reports of the alleged assassination attempt surfaced. The Tesla owner also shared a photo of the Republican leader on stage, gripping his bleeding ear with one hand while defiantly raising a fist with the other.

Trump releases first statement after attack

After receiving necessary medical treatment, Donald Trump released his first public statement following the shooting incident. Taking to his Truth Social he wrote, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

Trump then described his own experience of being shot in the upper part of his right ear, detailing the immediate realisation and the ensuing bleeding. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

He added, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. “ He concluded with a patriotic message, "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"