Biden condemns Trump’s assassination attempt; Benjamin Netanyahu to Nancy Pelosi leaders react

President Joe Biden has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, emphasising that "there is no place for this kind of violence in America." On Saturday, the former President of the United States was hurriedly escorted off stage after multiple shots were fired. Trump, visibly bleeding from the side of his head, raised his fist defiantly as he was led away. Reactions and well-wishes flooded in from across the political spectrum with leaders criticising the alleged assailant. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Donald Trump shot at rally: Report

Donald Trump was seen clutching the side of his head as shots were heard. The presumptive Republican candidate for the presidential run was quickly taken off the stage by Secret Service agents on Saturday after a series of loud bangs, believed to be gunshots, were heard at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, AFP reported.

Moments later, the official Secret Service social media handle updated that Trump is safe. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is secure. This is currently an active Secret Service investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Joe Biden condemns Trump’s assassination attempt

The incident has sparked global bewilderment, particularly with elections looming on the horizon. President Biden has been briefed on the assassination attempt and subsequently issued a statement condemning the violence as unacceptable in America.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said as per NY Post.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” he added.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to Trump’s assassination attempt

Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the news, stating, “Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.” According to an official, at least one person was shot, and the suspected shooter is dead.

“Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X. “The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters,” she added.

Nikki Haley reacts to Trump’s incident

"This should horrify every freedom-loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized," said the former UN ambassador who withdrew from the presidential race after a competitive run against Trump. She continued in her statement, “We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer.”

Nancy Pelosi made it clear that violence in politics isn't okay, sharing her own story to back it up. She was happy that former President Trump wasn't hurt and asked everyone to pray for the well-being of everyone at the rally.

