Donald Trump rushed off stage after apparent gunfire at rally

Former US president Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents on Saturday after a series of loud bangs that sounded like possible gunshots were heard at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, AFP reported. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by US Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Pennsylvania.(AP)

As Trump was being taken off the stage, surrounded by security agents, blood was seen around his right ear.

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe”.

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation, and further information will be released when it is available," Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said on X.

Trump's campaign also said in a statement that he was “fine”.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

According to the Associated Press, Trump was showing a chart of border crossing numbers during his rally in Butler city when loud bangs were heard from the crowd. He was seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck as blood appeared on his face.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped into a vehicle at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP)

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage, and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage. His motorcade has since left the venue.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, saying: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America."

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, also shared a video of the incident on X, saying: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."