What is Trump's Project 2025? Things you need to know about the conservative blueprint

If Donald Trump wins the presidency in November, his administration is expected to implement the policies outlined in Project 2025, a plan from the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

This plan includes a wide range of far-right policies and has been described as “authoritarian,” “dystopian,” and a “blueprint for destroying our democracy.”

However, Trump denied any connection with Project 2025. He denied knowing in a Truth Social post, posting, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying, and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.” Notably, MAGA tied with Project 2025.

“Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them,” he added.

ALSO READ| Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet warns Trump could defeat Biden ‘by a landslide’

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025 is not just about addressing traditional conservative issues such as limiting abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights or ending efforts to combat climate change and income inequality. It also proposes several significant changes that would fundamentally alter the structure and functioning of the federal government. These changes include what is being termed the most substantial transformation of the federal workforce since the 19th century.

The plan, titled “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” spans 900 pages and lays out detailed policy recommendations for major federal agencies.

Although Trump’s name is not explicitly mentioned in the document, many of the individuals involved in creating the plan have previously worked with his administration or have close ties to his team.

To which Trump's spokesperson replied, “Crooked Joe Biden, his campaign, and Democrats have been engaging in 'cheap fakes' to misrepresent President Trump's agenda. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome continues unabated.”

Project 2025 was initiated by the Heritage Foundation in collaboration with over 100 right-wing organizations. Among these groups are the Alliance Defending Freedom, which played a pivotal role in overturning Roe v. Wade; the NRA; Moms for Liberty, known for their efforts to influence educational policies; and America First Legal, led by Stephen Miller, a former Trump adviser known for his stringent anti-immigration stance.

ALSO READ| Biden campaign fact-checks Donald Trump's claim ‘I know nothing about Project 2025’

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts has been vocal about the transformative nature of this initiative. In a recent interview with Steve Bannon, he stated, “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”