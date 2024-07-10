Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet warns Trump could defeat Biden ‘by a landslide’

Sen. Michael Bennet revealed his concerns about Joe Biden's candidacy in a CNN interview Tuesday. In a shocking blow to the US President, the Colorado Democrat admitted that Donald Trump could win the 2024 race “by a landslide.” WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 08: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on July 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) called off a planned meeting to discuss replacing President Joe Biden as the parties presidential nominee after details of the meeting were made public. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

‘We could lose the whole thing’

The 59-year-old has emerged as the first Senate Democrat to publicly share his doubts about Biden's reelection. During his Tuesday appearance, Bennet opened up on the recent polls favouring the presumptive GOP nominee. “Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House,” he said.

Bennet, who himself sought the Presidential race in 2020, confessed that this year's election “is on a trajectory that is very worrisome if you care about the future of this country.” “We could lose the whole thing, and it’s staggering to me,” he said. The senator went on to say, “So for me, this isn’t a question about polling, it’s not a question of politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country, and I think it’s critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if, together, we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again.”

“I’m sure President Biden has a different view of his prospects in this election than I do. But we should be having a discussion about that,” continued, adding, “And the White House in the time since that disastrous debate, I think, has done nothing to really demonstrate that they have a plan to win this election.” Following Bennet's honest opinions, Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for Biden's campaign, issued a statement affirming Biden's dedication to the race.

“This was always going to be a close race — and the dynamics at play are the ones we've long anticipated: voters continue to be deeply concerned by Donald Trump and his harmful agenda, and the more we engage and reach out to voters, the more they support President Biden,” the statement read. “There are a lot of days between now and election day, and the hard work of earning every single vote is far from over,” it added.