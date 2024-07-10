Donald Trump provides update on Barron's college decision: 'He made his choice'

Donald Trump has revealed that his son Barron has "made his choice" of the college he wants to attend. After the 18-year-old graduated from high school in May, there were speculations about the future of his education. Trump previously said that Barron was "very sought after" by colleges. Barron, however, has remained silent. Donald Trump provides update on Barron's college decision(AP)

Barron accompanied his father to a rally in Miami on Tuesday, July 9. Introducing Barron to the crowd, Trump said, “This is a young man, he just turned 18. A very young man who is now going to college. Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you… He's a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he's ever done this."

Barron stood up and briefly waved at the crowd, and pumped his fist. Trump then proudly said that Barron is "pretty popular" and "might be more popular" than his other sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

"Barron, it's good to have you," the former president said. "Welcome to the scene, Barron. I don't know. He had such a nice easy life, now it's a little bit changed."

Which college could Barron choose?

Barron’s college choice, however, is still publicly unknown. As per reports, the possibilities include New York University, Georgetown University and the University of Pennsylvania. Trump said in an interview with Megyn Kelly in September 2023 that Barron was "thinking about" attending his father’s educational institution – The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Last month, the former president suggested on Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend that Barron had to alter his college search due to "rioting,” at a time when several pro-Palestinian protests were being held across university campuses in the US. "Six months ago you look at a college, and you sort of want a certain college," Trump said. "And then you see all of these colleges are rioting and maybe you want to go to a different kind of a college. Because there's plenty of colleges that we also like that are different and they don't riot."