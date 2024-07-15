Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ dad reacts to assassination attempt: ‘What the hell is…’

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks said that he is confused about the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania and his son’s involvement in the matter. Thomas was immediately shot and killed after he fired several shots at former president during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Several other rally-goers were also severely injured as the shooter rained bullets on the unsuspecting crowd. Thomas Matthew Crooks' father reacted to his son's involvement in an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, in Butler. (AP)

Trump shooter’s dad reacts to the assassination attempt

Thomas’ father, Matthew has not come to terms with what happened at the rally event. He spoke to a CNN reporter, where he said he still trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” as his 20-year-old was identified as the assassin of the 45th President of the US. He refused to give any further details about his son and said “wait until I talk to law enforcement,” before divulging on the unfortunate scenes from Trump’s assassination attempt.

Thomas fired several shots at the rally of which one pierced the right ear of Trump and blood streamed on his fans. One of the bullets killed a male spectator who attended the rally and his other shots injured two rally-goers who are currently reported to be in critical condition.

Tight security around Bethel Park

The young gunman who lived an hour away from the venue of the rally where the shooting happened was in Bethel Park. Numerous police cars were parked outside what is known to be Thomas’ residential address, as reported by USA Today. The US Federal Aviation Administration has blocked the air space above Bethel Park for “special security reasons.” Agents from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the bomb squad are also situated near his house.

An investigation is going on to understand the motives and reasons behind Thomas’ decisions at the campaign rally.