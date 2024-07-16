David Beckham bares six pack as Victoria joins him for jet ski thrills on Sardinia yacht bash for Harper's 13th

It's birthday time for Harper Beckham, and the celebrations are turning heads in Sardinia! David and Victoria Beckham’s baby girl has officially turned a teenager and the family went all out, enjoying the warm weather and trying out watersports. The former footballer, flaunted his ripped physique as he hopped on a jet ski. His sweetheart Victoria joined him by jumping on behind, swapping her dumbbells for a life jacket. Harper Beckham turns 13 with a stylish celebration in Sardinia as David and Victoria enjoy family time on the yacht.(Pic - Victoria Beckham Instagram)

David Beckham and Victoria enjoy a jet ski ride in Sardinia

David Beckham, defying father time at 49, made waves by ditching his shirt and showing off his impressive abs. Victoria, ever the supportive wife (sporting a life jacket, black swim skirt and baseball cap—safety first), held on tight for the thrilling ride. But it wasn't all relaxation for the fashion diva. She also squeezed in a workout on the yacht's sundeck, proving her dedication to fitness even on holiday.

Also read: Where were Melania and Barron Trump when Donald Trump was shot at the rally?

She was captured working out on the yacht, hitting the weights on the sundeck dressed in a casual black T-shirt and denim shorts. But the call of adventure (or maybe David's charm) soon lured her away for the thrill.

While David and Victoria stole the show with their adventurous mode on. The real star of the day was Harper! Celebrating her 13th birthday, the youngest Beckham enjoyed a jet ski ride with her brother Cruz. Pink and silver balloons covered the yacht, making it look super festive for Harper as she had breakfast with Romeo and her ski partner Cruz. Brooklyn had to miss out on the party, choosing to stay in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola. Even though he wasn't there, the family made sure their little princess felt all loved and celebrated on her big day.

Beckhams celebrate Harper’s birthday

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful little girl,” the former football legend earlier wrote in his Instagram post. “Daddy is so proud of you.” He said adding, Harper has “grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much.”

Also read: Netflix to stream Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner after initial snub: Release date, time and more

Victoria also marked the special day with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a beautiful childhood video of Harper, capturing precious moments with both mom and dad. “Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day 😊 You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much,” the 50-year-old fashion designer wrote.

The Beckhams' celebration of Harper's birthday came on the heels of another major milestone earlier this month: their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple, who married on July 4, 1999, have grown even stronger over the years. They delighted fans with a special post, revisiting their iconic purple wedding outfits.