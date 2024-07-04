David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 25th anniversary with a nostalgic tribute to their iconic wedding outfits. All pics

Victoria and David Beckham took a trip down memory lane to celebrate a milestone in their marriage this week. Marking their 25th anniversary, the couple took their iconic status to new heights. They married on July 4, 1999, and honoured their special day with a joint Instagram post on July 3, recreating looks reminiscent of the purple Antonio Berardi outfits they wore at their wedding reception. The photo features them seated on regal thrones, holding hands and donning signature styles from over two decades ago, capturing a nostalgic tribute to their enduring love. (Also read: Isha Ambani adds modern twist to traditional bandhani saree with ruffles and sequins for Radhika-Anant's Mameru ceremony ) David and Victoria Beckham recreate iconic wedding looks for 25th anniversary celebration.(Instagram)

David and Victoria Beckham stun in matching purple outfits

The couple delighted their fans with a mid-week treat on Wednesday by sharing an adorable post on Instagram, captioned "Look what we found… 😅💜." Their post quickly garnered attention, receiving tons of likes and comments from their followers. One fan commented, "Couple goals," while several others posted fire and heart emojis. Let's take a look at their post.

In the pictures, the popular duo can be seen serving couple fashion goals in twinning purple outfits. Victoria's stunning dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, body-hugging fit accented with vibrant rose embellishments in shades of purple and red, taking her look to the next level of sartorial sophistication. The striking thigh-high side slit added a touch of drama.

To modernize the looks for 2024, Victoria wore silver stilettos that laced up her calves and wore her long brown hair down. In 1999, her hair was cut short, which showed off much more of the floral detail on the one-shoulder dress. With smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter and glossy nude lipstick, she finished off her makeup look.

David and Victoria Beckham during their wedding in 1999. (Instagram)

David, on the other hand, has updated his look with numerous new tattoos and fewer highlights in his hair. Despite these changes, his styling closely mirrors his earlier look. He donned a purple suit and shirt, complemented by a matching rose pinned to his lapel. He completed the ensemble with coordinating purple shoes, adding a touch of sophistication. David’s affectionate gaze towards Victoria further highlighted the couple’s enduring chemistry.

About David and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham, a former football star with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and Victoria Beckham, known as "Posh Spice" from the Spice Girls, found success in football and fashion, respectively. They met in 1997 at a soccer game, married in 1999, and have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.