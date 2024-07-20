America's new favourite reality show, Love Island USA: Season 6 finale almost here after toppling the UK original

Despite all the great fictional TV happening around the world, the United States ultimately found the amount of sensational comfort in a reality show. Leading TV viewership ratings across streaming platforms for the second week in a row, Love Island USA was once again the most-watched series, topping the chart with 1.1 billion minutes watched. Ariana Madix walked out in a revenge gown as the new host of Love Island USA for the sixth season. (Instagram )

According to Luminate’s weekly ratings, the sixth season of the rebranded American version of the British reality TV series witnessed a slight growth from last week in the estimated minutes the country spent watching. While it previously secured 919 million minutes of viewing, from July 12 to 18, the number jumped up to 1.1 billion views. Peacock follows a six-episode per week broadcast schedule for the show that will soon hit the breaks on its almost-finished Season 6 path.

Love Island USA Season 6 has been competing with streaming productions that either drop an episode a week or offer a lump sum of offerings in a season. Regardless of their protocol, the Peacock dating series’ sixth installment has indisputably raised the bar unlike any other precedent set by the former five seasons.

Love Island USA Season 6 finale

Love Island USA Season 6 finale release date: The season six finale is coming up full steam ahead and will take place on Sunday, July 21 at t 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The 36th episode of the season comes a month and a half after the new dating reality saga launched on Peacock, with higher stakes and fresh revisions that fans couldn't get enough of.

Ahead of the final offering, the show confirmed that only four couples would make it to the Season 6 finale before the ultimate winners of the potential $100,000 grand prize are announced. These lucky contestants blessed by America’s votes and their own shared chemistry quotient were:

Serena Page and Kordell Beckam JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi

Love Island USA vs Love Island UK

The popular series first saw the light of the day in the UK in 2015. Following thousands of episodes filled with bombshells, gossip, piping-hot drama, games and challenges galore, the islanders onboard the USA ride finally completely won over the audience with its ongoing sixth season, which is coincidentally airing at the same time as its original British counterpart’s 11th season on Hulu.

This was indeed a summer for the Love Island USA books. The sixth season gloriously outperformed the UK version of the dating reality series after introducing a vastly diverse cast and new host, who’s already avidly loved by reality drama fans. The iconic Vanderpump Rules graduate, Ariana Madix, on her revenge path, undoubtedly became the show’s hottest host.

Having experienced her own share of heartbreaks and whatnot on the Bravo TV staple, she’s especially risen the ranks as American reality TV’s sweetheart after the scandalous events of Season 11’s #Scandoval that drew a wedge between her and her ex-partner Tom Sandoval. The show instantly won over VPR fans, too, welcoming a new batch of viewers to the fandom’s watch party. Madix acknowledged the new wave of Love Island USA she’d ushered in as well: ”I have seen a lot of people comment that they haven’t watched before, but they started watching because I was hosting and they stayed because of how great the show was.”

For now, Love Island USA Episode 36 will close the curtains for the Peacock original this season. Stay tuned for what’s coming up ahead on Sunday.

US TV ratings (July 12 - July 15, 2024)

Next on the latest TV chart after Love Island USA was Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, which earned 1 billion minutes watched. Four Netflix shows made it to the top 10 this past week. The Boys Season 4 ranked #4 with 577.8 million minutes watched on Amazon Prime Video this week, which also happened to be the finale week for the penultimate season of the superhero satire series. (The latest numbers were reportedly calculated in the first few hours of the final episode’s availability.

Meanwhile, FX’s The Bear Season 3 is still going strong despite all episodes coming out simultaneously last month on June 26. Taking the 8th rank, the latest season of the culinary dramedy welcomed the 365.5 million minutes watched milestone this week.

Peacock’s top-ranking winner wasn’t the only show from the platform to rank alone in the top 10. The epic sword-fighting series Those About to Die also made the cut at #5.

Top 10 most-watched TV shows in America this past week