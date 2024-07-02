The Bear Season 3 hits 5.4 million views within four days of release, sets record for biggest premiere on Hulu

The Bear Season 3 broke records by being the best performing FX premiere on Hulu. Released on June 26, The Bear also held the record for the best performing scripted series on the platform with 5.4 million streams in its first four days of launch, according to Disney. (Also read: The Bear Season 3 review: Ayo Edebiri directs the best episode of the best show on air right now) The Bear Season 3 released on June 26.

The Bear continues to bring in high viewership

The Bear, now for the second time, shows a solid 24% viewership increase for season 3, after its successful 70% viewership growth for season 2. The show is not only the most streamed scripted and FX premiere, but also ranks third for Hulu’s biggest season premieres of all time. The Bear also accounted for the biggest Hulu on Disney premiere, making it a huge OTT success.

The show is now available for streaming on all Hulu and Disney+ accounts in the US subcontinent, along with Disney+ accounts in select international regions. Hulu on Disney receiving streaming rights for The Bear was a major contributing factor for the show’s success, according to Disney.

More details

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning show returned with familiar faces from the previous seasons, including Jeremy Allen White playing Richie, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Cousin. Will Poulter as Luca and Olivia Colman as Chef Andrea Terry also return. This season also had cameos from star John Cena playing Sammy Fak, along with a host of real-life celebrity chefs too.

The Bear is an FX production created by Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo. Season 3 of The Bear revolve around the chaotic early days for the entire team as pressures rises on after the opening of the restaurant. It brings tension within the dynamic of Sydney and Carmy. Season 3 received mixed reviews from fans upon release, with many pointing out that it felt like a filler season in the follow up to Season 4.