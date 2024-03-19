Paul Mescal, Ayo Edebiri spark dating rumours after sharing cute selfie together; fans collectively lose their minds

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri's recent photo is causing a stir online. Their cute selfie, in which the actors are seen getting close, was recently shared by Ayo on Instagram Stories to mark St Patrick’s Day. The two sat together on a staircase as Ayo wrapped her arms around Paul’s shoulder. Also read | The Bear's Ayo Edebiri acknowledges past jokes at Jennifer Lopez's expense: ‘It’s wrong to run your mouth…' Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal's selfie together (left) celebrating St Patrick's Day created buzz around their rumoured relationship.

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri's selfie

“Happy St Paddy’s,” Ayo Edebiri wrote along with their photo. Soon after, fans shared the picture on social media and wondered if Paul Mescal and Ayo were dating. Some also asked if they were working together on a secret project. However, it's unclear if the picture was taken recently or is a throwback photo of an earlier time when the actors were hanging out.

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri fans need answers

Fans have collectively lost their minds, wondering if there is something romantic going on between the pair. "I approve of this," tweeted an X user in reaction to Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri's selfie. Another said, "They look beautiful together." A person also wrote, "I love Ayo Edebiri. She looks so happy with Paul."

A tweet also read, "They both have an energy I really like; I think they'd have great chemistry together." A person also asked, "Are they just mates having a Guinness to celebrate their shared Irish heritage?" Another tweeted, "Are they soft-launching a relationship?"

This isn't the first time Paul and Ayo have been spotted together. In the last year, they've seemed friendly with each other, often posing for photos together at events.

When Paul said he wanted to work with Ayo

In November 2023, Paul expressed his interest in doing a romantic comedy with Ayo, telling Awards Watch, "Comedy scares me deeply because I think I saw Bottoms recently and I was in awe of how they do that. That's one of those I leave the cinema and I'm incredibly jealous and brightened of everybody's talents involved with that film. But I think in the next five years I'm going to set myself a challenge to do maybe a rom-com with Ayo [Edebiri] or something like that would be cool."

Ayo's joke about being Irish

Ayo might have posted the recent photo with Paul in reference to her claimed Irish roots, which has become a running joke on social media. She previously joked about her time living in Ireland to prepare for a role in The Banshees of Inisherin, only she wasn’t actually in the Oscar-nominated film, nor did she live in Ireland.

