 The Bear's Ayo Edebiri acknowledges past jokes at Jennifer Lopez's expense | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Bear's Ayo Edebiri acknowledges past jokes at Jennifer Lopez's expense: ‘It’s wrong to run your mouth…'

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri acknowledges past jokes at Jennifer Lopez's expense: ‘It’s wrong to run your mouth…'

ByAshima Grover
Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST

In her latest appearance as the guest host for Saturday Night Live, Ayo Edebiri has finally addressed her past insults that took a jab against Jennifer Lopez.

Saturday Night Live sure knows how to capitalise on old tiffs. A prime example is exhibited in The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri and pop icon Jennifer Lopez's joint appearance on the late-night live comedy variety show.

Still from the Ayo Edebiri SNL sketch 'Why'd You Say It'.(YouTube / Saturday Night Live)
Still from the Ayo Edebiri SNL sketch 'Why'd You Say It'.(YouTube / Saturday Night Live)

Featuring in a 2020 episode of the podcast Scam Goddess, The Bear breakout star (now also an Emmy winner) took a jab at Jennifer Lopez's musical career. In her talks with host Laci Mosley at the time, who reduced JLo's singing career to a “scam”, Ayo also jumped in to claim that Lopez wasn't participating in her multiple tracks.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs", Ayo Edebiri chimed in. She didn't stop there and went on to accuse Jennifer for being busy “not singing, obviously”. However, in her latest stint as the SNL host for the broadcast dated February 3, 2024, Ayo has finally come clean and acknowledged her sour comments.

Also read: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi in big trouble after alleged assault

Watch Ayo Edebiri on SNL

Although Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez are not seen sharing the screen in any of sketches of the actual episode, they initially came together for the episode's teaser. Seemingly, they'd settled the beef right then and there as both of them end up gushing about and for each other. While Lopez claimed to be in love with her dramedy series The Bear, Ayo confirmed that she loved her “everything”.

Any other official comments have stayed under the current happenings. However, Edebiri got the perfect chance to address her past jokes during a live sketch segment of make believe game show hosted by Kenan Thompson. Therein, he compelled to present contestants to spill the hidden truth behind each of their bitter social media comments.

If you fast forward ahead, the ‘Why’d You Say It' game sketch gave Edebiri enough room to own her recently resurfaced comments about JLo.

In the heat of moment, she ultimately burst out, “Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On