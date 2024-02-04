The Bear's Ayo Edebiri acknowledges past jokes at Jennifer Lopez's expense: ‘It’s wrong to run your mouth…'

Saturday Night Live sure knows how to capitalise on old tiffs. A prime example is exhibited in The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri and pop icon Jennifer Lopez's joint appearance on the late-night live comedy variety show. Still from the Ayo Edebiri SNL sketch 'Why'd You Say It'.(YouTube / Saturday Night Live)

Featuring in a 2020 episode of the podcast Scam Goddess, The Bear breakout star (now also an Emmy winner) took a jab at Jennifer Lopez's musical career. In her talks with host Laci Mosley at the time, who reduced JLo's singing career to a “scam”, Ayo also jumped in to claim that Lopez wasn't participating in her multiple tracks.

“I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs", Ayo Edebiri chimed in. She didn't stop there and went on to accuse Jennifer for being busy “not singing, obviously”. However, in her latest stint as the SNL host for the broadcast dated February 3, 2024, Ayo has finally come clean and acknowledged her sour comments.

Watch Ayo Edebiri on SNL

Although Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez are not seen sharing the screen in any of sketches of the actual episode, they initially came together for the episode's teaser. Seemingly, they'd settled the beef right then and there as both of them end up gushing about and for each other. While Lopez claimed to be in love with her dramedy series The Bear, Ayo confirmed that she loved her “everything”.

Any other official comments have stayed under the current happenings. However, Edebiri got the perfect chance to address her past jokes during a live sketch segment of make believe game show hosted by Kenan Thompson. Therein, he compelled to present contestants to spill the hidden truth behind each of their bitter social media comments.

If you fast forward ahead, the ‘Why’d You Say It' game sketch gave Edebiri enough room to own her recently resurfaced comments about JLo.

In the heat of moment, she ultimately burst out, “Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”