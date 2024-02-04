Euphoria star Jacob Elordi in big trouble after alleged assault in Australia

Jacob Elordi, the hit star of HBO series Euphoria is now on police radar for allegedly assaulting a KIIS FM staffer Joshua Fox. Jacob Elordi lands in trouble after reaching home country.(Instagram / jacobelordi)

As per Sunday Telegraph's reports, the Saltburn actor had recently taken off for his home country, Australia, to attend the upcoming Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Reports about the Jacob Elordi alleged assault news

Elordi has been lodging at the Clovelly Hotel. There he came face to face with the KIIS FM employee, who then initiated his train of questions for the Kissing Booth actor. Shortly after that, things took a different turn and the concerned parties got into a row. It's being reported that Jacob was infuriated by Fox's questions, thereby leading to the said altercation.

Also read: Brad Pitt scores latest win in Château Miraval dispute against Angelina Jolie

Thereafter, a New South Wales Police spokesperson also confirmed the scene to news.com.au. His statement affirmed that the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command officers were investigating the alleged assault case that took place outside a hotel in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.

Police was reportedly contacted around 3:30 om on February 3 about a 26-year-old man allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old man. The statement also maintained that Fox had no injuries.

More about Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor hails from hometown Brisbane. For now, it remains unclear whether he'll be appearing at AACTA Awards or not. The main ceremony is slated to take place on February 10 at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. He's been nominated for Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the black comedy film Saltburn.

Elordi had recently hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live with Renee Rapp on January 20. He also starred as Elvis Presley in the 2023 biopic Priscilla alongside Cailee Spaeny as the titular character. Based on the memoir Elvis and Me, the American film was directed and written by Sofia Coppola.

Jacob has also been in the news for dating YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli. They're seemingly keeping things private and staying out of public's sight despite initial break-up rumors.