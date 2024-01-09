Decoding Jacob Elordi's bathtub water cocktail

If you are not seeing them photo posts of people drinking a white, milky cocktail as they enjoy a bath on social media, frankly, you are not on social media, since the release of the film, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi’s controversial “bathtub scene” where Keoghan’s character watches Elordi in a moment of sexual pleasure in a bath. Elordi can be later seen slurping up (insert multiple synonyms for ‘vomit-inducing’ here) the leftover water. Australian cocktail brand Mr Consistent posted its very own recipe combining lychee martini, gin and coconut milk on Tiktok.

Furthermore, an Etsy seller has banked on the scene to create Elordi’s bathwater candles. Described as a “100 per cent natural soy wax blend” they are available on the website for £26 (Rs. 2,700).