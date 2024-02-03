Priscilla, Memory, Origin and more: 10 great films that were snubbed at Oscar 2024 nominations

The 2024 Oscar nominations are in, marking a significant morning for anticipated films such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Holdovers and Poor Things, just as anticipated. Oscar Snubs 2024(IMDb)

As is the annual tradition during Oscar nominations, numerous critically acclaimed films received no recognition.

Dive into our handpicked collection of outstanding films snubbed by the Oscars this year, and discover must-watch additions for your list.

A Thousand and One

A.V. Rockwell's debut film, A Thousand and One, grabbed the top prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Teyana Taylor earned praise for her powerful role as a mom reconnecting with her son, landing her several best actress nominations and the film's director a breakthrough award at the Gotham Awards.

A still from A Thousand and One(IMDb)

Dream Scenario

A captivating exploration of ambition, sacrifice, and unexpected twists, this critically acclaimed film unfolds a surreal narrative, blurring the lines between reality and imagination, creating a mesmerizing experience. Nicolas Cage surprised many with his role as a man who becomes a global celebrity by appearing in people's dreams.

All of Us Strangers

Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers stands out as a highly praised film, despite not receiving any Oscar nomination. Loosely based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers, Haigh's understated English-language adaptation unfolds as a unique ghost story. It manages to be both incredibly tender and profoundly devastating in its narrative.

Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny, honoured with the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, and a Golden Globe nominee, didn't receive Oscar recognition. Despite this, her captivating performance contributes to the film's extraordinary narrative, unveiling the depths of human resilience and the journey for identity, captivating audiences with its extraordinary plot.

A still from Priscilla(IMDb)

Origin

Ava DuVernay's Origin features a tour-de-force lead performance by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, but the Academy overlooked it. The film follows writer Isabel Wilkerson grappling with personal tragedy. In a global investigation, she unveils racism in the United States, framing it as an aspect of a caste system.

Ferrari

Michael Mann's Ferrari ran out of gas for an Oscars breakthrough this year, despite Penelope Cruz's Oscar buzz. The biographical drama, portraying the life of Enzo Ferrari, the legendary Italian automaker, is thrilling and high-stakes.

The Iron Claw

Zac Efron's career-redefining performance in Sean Durkin's family wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, stood as the film's best chance for a nomination at the Academy Awards this year. The movie narrates the tale of the Von Erich family, Texas wrestling dynasts who achieved championships amid a family "curse," facing heartbreaking personal catastrophes.

A still from The Iron Claw(IMDb)

Memory

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard received acclaim at the Venice Film Festival for their roles in Memory. It follows Sylvia, a social worker and recovering alcoholic who becomes a caretaker for a childhood friend who's portrayed suffering from dementia.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City sparked division among audiences, but the undeniable highlight lies in the film's visually stunning costumes and production design. As with every Anderson film, it captivates with eye-popping beauty.

Eileen

Set in the 1960s, Eileen revolves around the relationship between two women (Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway) working at a juvenile detention facility. Despite being a psychosexual thriller, the daring genre swing in Eileen may have been too much for the Academy's taste.