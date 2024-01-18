Jeremy Allen White gives an update on The Bear Season 3: More drama, chaos and surprises

The Bear revolves around the challenges and triumphs of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chief, as he navigates the complexities of opening and running a restaurant. Scheduled to return for its in 2024, the highly praised comedy prompts numerous queries about how the Emmy-winning series will build upon its exceptional second season. Jeremy Allen White at the 75th Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024.(AFP)

In the second season, the restaurant finally comes together in time for its opening night as they follow a strict schedule to try and repay Cicero (Oliver Platt) their banker in 18 months.

Sneak Peek into Season 3

The Bear TV Series(IMDb)

In a conversation with Variety, Jeremy Allen White, provided a glimpse into what viewers can expect in Season 3 of The Bear. White gave insights on the progress of the scripts and mentioned his return to the show in January. Additionally, he teased that the restaurant and its menu will take center stage in the upcoming episodes of Season 3.

"I’ll tell you the truth, which is I think they’ve written a couple scripts. I have not read any. I do know in January, I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs," the actor was quoted as saying.

As Season 3 unfolds, Carmy faces elevated stakes, compelled to repay additional loans from Cicero for the restaurant's rebranding. Having dedicated three months to remodeling and staff training, the titular establishment now has a mere 15 months to turn into a profit, or it risks permanent closure.

Production Updates

Cast members of The Bear at the 75th Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024. (AFP)

Back in November, Deadline had disclosed that production of the third season is set to commence in late February or early March this year. Jeremy Allen White affirmed this schedule during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December. Given the efficient filming pace of previous seasons, viewers can anticipate the timely release of Season 3 later this year.

What to expect from The Bear Season 3?

Even as anticipation builds up for the upcoming season of the show, details about the same remain under wraps. The second season concluded with a wrap on the various character arcs which led the fans to speculate about what's next for Carmy. While FX hasn't announced the release date yet, Jeremy Allen White did tease the possibility of it being filled with delightful chaos, what with more guest stars set to make an appearance. Carmy and Richie's growing friendship was quite apparent at the Emmys Red Carpet. it seems that Carry may have to make some tough decisions with his loyal friend Richie by his side. Meanwhile, viewers are also expecting some drama in Carmy's relationship with Claire. Looks like Season 3 will have quite a few surprises for its viewers.

The show secured an impressive six awards at the 2024 Emmy Awards, notably earning the prestigious accolade for Best Comedy Series.