Angelina Jolie seen on coffee date with Normal People star Paul Mescal after his split from fiancée Phoebe Bridgers

Angelina Jolie has been seen with Paul Mescal after a fan spotted and photographed the pair having coffee together in London, England on Tuesday. The Oscar-winning actor was seen in conversation with the young actor who broke through with his performance as Connell in the series Normal People in 2020. Angelina's 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, was also present with them at the Almeida Café & Bar. (Also read: Angelina Jolie filed anonymous lawsuit against ex-husband Brad Pitt for ‘physical and verbal assault’ in 2016: Report)

Earlier in the day, Angelina and Shiloh had watched Paul perform on stage at the Almeida Theatre. He is playing the lead role of Stanley in the Tennessee Williams play until February 4. The actors were spotted by a fan who photographed them. A Paul fan account on Instagram shared the photograph on their Instagram Story with the caption, "Angelina Jolie saw ‘A Streetcar named desire’ yesterday and after they grabbed a coffee at the @almeida_theatre Cafe.” Both have their backs to the camera; Paul is wearing a red T-shirt and Angelina is dressed in black.

A fan account on Instagram shared a photograph of Angelina and Paul having coffee together.

Angelina has been single since she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, in 2016. She has six children 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Paul has been rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers since 2020. The couple reportedly got engaged as well last year. However, there are reports that they may have ended their engagement. Phoebe has since been seen with comedian Bo Burnham.

Paul won the BAFTA for Best Actor for his performance in Normal People in 2021. His co-star Daisy Edgar Jones had stopped by last week to see Paul in A Streetcar Named Desire; they were later photographed with a fan. The actor has been named on several best of the year lists for his portrayal of a young father in Charlotte Wells' directorial debut Aftersun. He is expected to be named for an Oscar nomination for Best Actor later this month as well.

In 2021, Angelina joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals and also acted in the action film Those Who Wish Me Dead. She will voice the character Master Tigress in Kung Fu Panda 4 next year. She is also working on the film Without Blood with Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, which she has written, directed and produced. Based on the bestselling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, the film will look at the aftermath of an unidentified conflict.

