After doubling down on right-wing satire, The Boys Season 4 Finale embraces creative edits in wake of Trump shooting

The purported penultimate season of Amazon's subversive global hit series clocked in its final entry with The Boys Season 4 Finale on Thursday, July 18. It is known for pushing buttons with not only its superhero parody but also its twisted satirical take on the political landscape. All three former seasons of the show have showered a blood-spattering saga on the fans, packed with an astounding shock value. Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys Season 4 Finale.

However, the fourth season established its vehemently critical tone toward the conservative side of politics. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has never been the one to mince his words when announcing his real-life inspirations for the show’s political analogies and its characters.

Earlier this year, he outrightly proclaimed that the latest addition of the problematic racist character Firecracker, played by Valorie Curry, was fashioned after far-right politicians such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert while also indirectly linking the role’s motivations to Kristi Noem’s. On the same page of the “art imitates life” inspiration, Kripke has reiterated on several occasions that the “Evil-Superman-Style” character of Homelander has “always been a Trump analogue” for him.

“All he ever wants is to be the most powerful person he can be, even though he’s completely inadequate in his abilities to handle it. So it’s white-male victimization and unchecked ambition. And those issues just happened to reflect the guy who, it’s just still surreal to say it, was fucking president of the United States. And it’s a bigger issue than just Trump,” Kripke told Rolling Stone in 2022.

The Boys Season 4 Finale's title changed, warning message launched at the beginning of the episode

Despite the recurring critique of the right embodied by the series, which Kripke especially doubled down on in Season 4, inciting right-wing fans’ fuming responses, the series made another conscientious choice to make some creative edits for its fourth season’s final chapter.

When The Boys Season 4 finale arrived on Amazon Prime Video on July 18, it did so with a disclaimer and a reworked title in the wake of the recent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump on July 13.

The last episode of the teased penultimate season of the series came out at midnight, merely titled “Season 4 Finale,” instead of “Assassination Run,” as it was initially entitled.

Additionally, The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 also flashed a warning message about how the finale visualises “fictional political violence” which may be upsetting for some viewers considering the harrowing incident at the Trump rally in Butler county, Pennsylvania, only happened over the weekend.

“The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump,” read Amazon’s disclaimer.

“The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

Amazon also plastered this message across its social media platforms along with issuing a “viewer discretion advised” warning at the beginning of Episode 8.

What we know about The Boys Season 5 so far

Brief hints of what The Boys' upcoming and purportedly final season will entail have been reported since the Season 4 finale. The fifth season is currently being written and will likely be released in 2026. Following the path set by Season 4, the next installment is also expected to be eight episodes long. The creatives are reportedly “kicking around some ideas” to bring in some A-list guest stars for the final round.

The Boys Season 5 is reportedly slated to begin filming around November 2024. Kripke also released the brand-new poster of the upcoming series finale on Thursday. The post captioned, “Rainbows and butterflies ahead. #TheBoysFinale,” sees the sole figure of Homelander striding towards the White House as the spotlight shines bright on him. In contrast, a dark shadow engulfs the official residence in Washington, D.C.

Check out The Boys Series Finale teaser: